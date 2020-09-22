'Kanchana 4' Cast, Shooting Updates And Other Details Of Raghava Lawrence's Film

Written, produced and helmed by Raghava Lawrence, Kanchana 3 is a Tamil language action comedy horror movie which released in the year 2019. The film received rave reviews from fans. After its success, fans were eagerly waiting for the fourth instalment of the Kanchana series. Even though an official announcement is not made yet, here's a quick peek into what is reported about Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 4 cast and shooting details.

Kanchana 4 cast

According to a report by Filmibeat, actor-director Raghava Lawrence is all set to star in and direct Kanchana 4 and add another instalment to his kitty. The report further added that according to Valai Pechu, the film will be produced by Sun Pictures on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The news created quite a stir amongst the audience.

Interestingly, the report then stated that unlike the previous instalments of the Kanchana series, Kanchana 4 will be shot in 3D. As per other reports online, Kanchana 4 cast will see Raghava Lawrence as the lead. He will once again don the director's hat and the movie will be produced under the banner of Raghavendra Productions. Meanwhile, other details of the film are not yet out.

How many Kanchana movies are there?

It all began when Raghava kick-started the Muni film series in 2007. The success of the film was such that he came up with a sequel, Muni 2: Kanchana in 2011.The third instalment of the franchise titled Kanchana 2: Ganga was released in 2015.

The very recent addition to the series, which is the fourth instalment of Muni series titled Kanchana 3, released in 2019 and reportedly churned great numbers at the box office too. The movie stars Raghava Lawrence in a dual role as Raghava and Kaali; it also features Oviya, Vedhika, Kabir Duhan Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Kovai Sarala and others in prominent roles.

Apart from the Muni series, Raghava Lawrence has helmed movies like Style, Rebel and others. He is now awaiting the digital release of his upcoming directorial Laxmmi Bomb, which features Akshay Kumar, Sharad Kelkar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The motion posters and teasers of the film amped up the expectation of viewers.

