1996's 'Independence Day' Boats Of A Stellar Ensemble Star Cast Including Jeff Goldblum

The highest-grossing Hollywood film of 1996, Independence Day is an epic science fiction film which showcases how a group of unlikely people unite by fate to stop the destruction by aliens, across the globe. The Roland Emmerich directorial boasts of an ensemble cast headlined by A-listers like Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum. Thus, read to know about the Independence Day cast in detail to find out which actor plays which character in the blockbuster film.

1) Will Smith as Steven Hiller

The Men in Black actor Will Smith plays the role of Captain Steven Hiller in Independence Day. Will as Steven plays the Marine F/A-18 pilot and one of the squadron leaders of the mission. It was said that Emmerich and Devlin particularly wanted him to take up the role after being super impressed by his performance in Six Degrees of Separation.

2) Bill Pullman as Thomas J. Whitmore

Veteran actor Bill Pullman plays the role of President Thomas J. Whitmore in this epic science fiction film. Bill as Thomas plays a Gulf War veteran and a former fighter pilot. The 66-year-old is well-known for his performances in films like The Accidental Tourist, Sleepless In Seattle, and While You Were Sleeping to name a few.

3) Jeff Goldblum as David Levinson

The Jurrasic Park fame actor-musician, Jeff Goldblum plays the role of David Levinson in this Roland Emmerich directorial. Jeff as David plays a technological expert and an MIT-graduated satellite engineer. Independence Day marked one of the stepping stones of the 67-year-old's career.

4) Vivica A. Fox as Jasmine Dubrow

Days Of Our Lives actor Vivica A. Fox plays the role of Jasmine Dubrow in Independence Day. Vivica as Jasmine plays the fiancée of Steven Hiller and the mother of Dylan Dubrow-Hiller. The 56-year-old is highly popular for her roles in Booty Call, Soul Food, and Why Do Fools Fall in Love to name a few.

5) Margaret Colin as Constance Spano

(Image credit: Margaret Colin Twitter)

American actor Margaret Colin plays the role of Constance Spano in the 1996 film. Margaret as Spano plays the White House Communications Director of President Whitmore. She is also shown to be the ex-wife of David Levinson's character in the film.

Supporting cast of Independence Day

Mary McDonnell plays First Lady Marilyn Whitmore

Judd Hirsch plays David Levinson's father, Julius Levinson

Robert Loggia plays the Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, General William Grey

Randy Quaid plays an eccentric Vietnam war veteran, Russell Casse

Ross Bagley plays Steven Hiller's stepson, Dylan Dubrow-Hiller

