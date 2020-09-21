'The Irresistible Blueberry Farm' Cast And Details About The Characters They Play

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm (2016) is a romantic drama television movie. The movie has been penned down by Mary Simses, and Melissa Salmons. It has been directed by Kristoffer Tabori Donaldson. The plot of the film revolves around a young woman who receives a letter that informs her that her deceased grandmother has requested that she hand-delivers it to a man in her grandmother's childhood home in Maine. It is then when she begins a journey of discovery of her grandmother, herself, and quality of life. Read ahead to know all about the cast of The Irresistible Blueberry Farm.

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm cast

Alison Sweeney

Alison Sweeney is one of the most popular American actors, reality show host, director, and authors. The artist is best known for her portrayal of Samantha Brady (Sami) on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. The actor even won a Daytime Emmy Award nomination, four Soap Opera Digest Awards and a Fan Voted Daytime Emmy Award for her performance in the show and she rose to fame from there. In The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Alison Sweeney has played the lead character of Ellen Branford.

Marc Blucas

Marc Blucas is a very well-known American actor. He is best known for playing the character of Riley Finn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Matthew Donnelly in Necessary Roughness and recently, abolitionist John Hawkes in Underground. In The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Marc Blucas played the character of Roy Cumberfield.

Shirley Jones

Shirley Jones is a popular American actor and singer. She has been in the acting industry for over six decades and has even been acknowledged with many awards to praise her talent. In The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Shirley Jones plays the character of Ruth.

Rebecca Ann Staab

Rebecca Ann Staab is very well-known in the American movie industry. The actor has even been a former beauty queen who competed in the Miss USA pageant. In The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Rebecca Ann Staab plays the character of Cynthia Branford.

Kavan Smith

Kavan Smith is a popular Canadian actor. She is best known for playing the character of Major Evan Lorne in Stargate Atlantis and Stargate SG-1, as Agent Jed Garrity in The 4400, and as Leland Coulter in When Calls the Heart. In The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Kavan Smith plays the character of Hayden Croft.

