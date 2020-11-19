'Creed 2' Director Roped In For Transformers' New Instalment; Here's What You Need To Know

Steven Caple Jr. is a well-known director in Hollywood, who recently directed Creed 2. Apart from Creed 2, he has also directed a number of films since his directorial debut in 2011. He has now been roped in to direct the latest film of the popular franchise Transformer series. Multiple movies have been made in this series, and Steven Caple Jr. will now be the director to take it ahead. Here is what you need to know.

Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr. roped in for Transformers’ next

Paramount Pictures and Hasbro Studios have been searching for a director to make their reboot of their upcoming Transformer films. It has now been revealed by Deadline that Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr. has been roped in to direct the next Transformer movie. Having consulted with some of the top-most authorities at Paramount Motion Pictures, including its President Emma Watts, the studio has deemed Steven as a proper fit to direct their upcoming venture. Paramount had decided earlier this year that the entire franchise would be given a reboot.

There are two scripts of the reboot which had been in development since January. One of them is penned by Joby Harold and the other one is written by James Vanderbilt. Harold’s script was eventually chosen as the next film of the franchise and the studio has been in search for the right director ever since the script has been finalized. Even though the negotiations are yet to begin, Steven Caple Jr. has been considered as the top choice for the studio. However, there has been no word on this development by Steven himself.

Transformers is a highly-popular franchise with its films collectively earning over $4 billion worldwide. The movie franchise was launched in 2007 and popular actors such as Mark Wahlberg and Megan Fox have worked in the films. The previous Transformers film that released was Bumblebee, which came out in 2018. Steven Caple Jr., having worked with famous actors such as Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, has directed multiple other films such as The Land, A Different Tree, The Land of Misfits and more.

