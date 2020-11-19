John Legend Thanks Michael B. Jordan For Taking Over As This Year's Sexiest Man Alive

John Legend took to Twitter to hilariously congratulate Michael B. Jordan on getting the title of the Sexiest Man Alive. The singer was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive back in 2019 and thus this year the mantle has been passed on to Michael B. Jordan. Fans rejoiced as Michael was named the sexiest man alive and were even delighted to watch John gracefully pass on the title to the current sexiest man alive.

2019's Sexiest Man Alive John Legend Congratulates Michael Jordan

The singer took to Twitter and wrote a note congratulating Michael B. Jordan for picking up the amazing title. He also thanked him jovially for keeping the title of the sexiest man alive as he himself can now be a bit carefree. Elaborating on this, John Legend said that he can finally keep gaining the extra quarantine weight in peace without any pressure of a title to maintain. The singer thus made a joke about him being the former worlds sexiest man alive. In a 2019 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, John had joked about him being crowned as World's Sexiest Man Alive.

Congratulations to my brother Michael B! And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain. https://t.co/Kt0v5AdTMd — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 18, 2020

At the time, John Legend called the title a little unreasonable as he humbled himself upon finding out he was crowned World's Sexiest Man Alive in 2019. In the interview, John said that upon getting the title, it is cool for everyone else except for people who really know you. He jovially quipped that the people who do actually know him often pass jabs at him when he held the title in 2019. Thus, the singer joked about winning the title back then and now jovially passed the mantle on to Michael B. Jordan who seemed delighted by the new title that he received. In a video released by People, Michael spoke extensively about his feelings upon winning the title. He mentioned how he was told that would get some grief from a lot of people who will jovially take digs at him. In the video, he mentioned how his group chat with his friends has blown up since the news was first announced. He called the whole moment entertaining and thus expressed that he is enjoying the title he has received.

