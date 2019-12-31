Crisis On Infinite Earths Witnesses Superman Die In The Trailer? Details

Crisis on Infinite Earths is a 12-issue mini-series released by DC Comics in 1985 to coincide with their 50th anniversary, giving all the characters they had created in that time a grand send-off. This was proved necessary because the reality of DC Comics had become a hodge-podge of multiple universes over the years, as DC Comics bought up other properties and turned every newly acquired comic book line into a world of its own. This made things difficult for new readers in the pre-Internet days, as there was no way to easily look up to many queries like, why Superman's cousin in some stories was a teenage girl called Supergirl and in others, she was a young woman called Power Girl, or why Shazam never teamed up with the Justice League and many more.

This confusion led writer Marv Wolfman to propose a way to combine all of DC Comics' realities into a single shared universe. Wolfman created Crisis of Infinite Earth. Thus, began the greatest battle in comic history, as the heroes and villains of multiple Earths joined forces to save all that existed. The latest and extended trailer of Crisis on Infinite Earths shows the death of Superman. Read ahead to know more-

Superman Dies in Crisis on Infinite Earths Extended Trailer

Superman apparently dies in the extended trailer for the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. The latest annual crossover for The CW's DC superhero TV series is only a couple days away, and this one seems to be big. Last year's crossover, Elseworlds, even concluded with confirmation that Marv Wolfman and George Pérez's famous comic book storyline will serve as the basis for this year's Arrow-verse team-up. In fact, the looming Crisis has been the pressing issue on the ongoing final season of Arrow and The Flash season 6 so far.

The small-screen version of Crisis on Infinite Earths will pit all the superheroes of the Arrow-verse (Green Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, the Legends of Tomorrow) against the Anti-Monitor, a being with god-like power who's intent on wiping out as many Earths as he can. They won't be alone in the fight either, as the crossover will officially bring Black Lightning into the Arrowverse, along with the Kingdom Come comic book-inspired versions of Superman and Batman. However, judging by the latest Crisis trailer, it appears the good guys will be down one Man of Steel for at least a part of the fight.

