Highest Grossing Superhero Films That Were Also Fan Favourites

A number of superhero movies released this decade that ended up being a blockbuster at the box office. Both Marvel and DC came up with excellent movies that were rated well by the critics and were also liked by the fans. As the decade comes to an end, here is a look at five of the highest-grossing superhero movies released between 2010 and 2020.

Highest-grossing superhero films of the decade

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame was the last part of the Avengers franchise. It made the most money at the box office when it comes to superhero movies. The film made around $2.796 billion after releasing across the world. Avengers: Endgame was directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. The film stars the actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo amongst others in pivotal roles.

2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War was the film that led to the end of the Avengers series. The film made around $2.05 billion across theatres around the world. Avengers: Infinity War was directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The film stars the actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo amongst others in pivotal roles.

3. The Avengers (2012)

The Avengers was the first part of the Avengers series. The film created huge fan-base amongst the superhero lovers as the film features a number of superheroes coming together in one film. The Avengers made around $1.52 billion in the year 2012. The film was directed by Joss Whedon. It stars actors like Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr. in pivotal roles.

4. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron was one of the Avengers movies that did extremely well amongst the audience. It made close to $1.41 billion at the box office. Avengers: Age of Ultron was directed by Joss Whedon. The film also stars actors like Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evan amongst others.

5. Black Panther (2018)

Black Panther was a Marvel movie that was loved by the audience. The film made around $1.35 billion at the box office. It was directed by Ryan Coogler. Black Panther stars the actors Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong’o in pivotal roles.

