Taylor Swift And Amy Poehler Patch Up At The Golden Globe Awards

In 2013, Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler got into a really bad, public feud. Now, Taylor has kickstarted the new decade by putting an end to it. That too at the Gloden Globes where it all started in the first place.

ALSO READ | 'Cats' Starring Taylor Swift Set To Lose Over $70 Million At Global Box Office

Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler make up for the hell

After a much public feud and seven years of not being friendly with each other, Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler put an end to their feud. The two came on stage together and presented the award for Best Motion Picture — Animated. Taylor Swift even said how the section was close to their hearts as they love animation.

Amy Poehler hilariously replied that she does not. On the contrary, she likes “movies about people, by people”. They then gave away the award together to Missing Link.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez To Taylor Swift, Here Are The Choicest Holiday Looks Inspired By Hollywood

Check out the video here:

For those unversed, Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler’s fight started in 2013 when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were the hosts for the Golden Globe Awards. They cracked a joke about Taylor Swift’s then recently broken up ex-boyfriend, Conor Kennedy. Fey said that Taylor should probably stay away from Conor. To this, Amy Poehler replied that she can still “go for it” if she wants to. Tina Fey said that no, Taylor Swift needs to have some “me time” instead. The joke was loved by everyone in the audience except Taylor Swift.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Almost Landed A Role In THIS 2012 Epic Film Before Cats

In an interview, almost two months later, Taylor Swift told a leading magazine that “there's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women”. She also said that Amy and Tina’s comments were sexist. She also said how women should not let other women look desperate and clingy.

The fight was later fuelled a year later by Tina Fey. She congratulated Amy Poehler for her win. She also said “I love you, and there’s a special place in hell for you!” referring to Taylor Swift’s previous statement. It looks like Hollywood has one less celebrity feud to keep up with this year with Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler patching things up.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Song Lyrics That Will Inspire Some Creative Instagram Captions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.