Golden Globe Awards' List Of Male Actors With The Maximum Number Of Accolades

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the most prestigious accolades given by 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It began in January 1944 and is given for excellence in films (American and International) and American Television. While this award ceremony takes place annually, it is one of the most awaited events by the entertainment industry.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards recently took place and have been making news ever since. Here is a list of Hollywood male actors who have won the maximum number of Golden Globe Awards till date.

Tom Hanks

Eight Golden Globe Awards.

Tom Hanks is best known for his comedic and dramatic roles in movies like Splash, Bachelor Party, Sleepless in Seattle, Forrest Gump and many more. At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, Tom Hanks was honoured with The Cecil B. Demille Award which is bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”. Moreover, the actor has won eight Golden Globe Awards in his acting career.

Jack Nicholson

Six Golden Globe Awards.

Jack Nicholson is another very famous name in the Hollywood industry. He is best known for movies like Easy Rider, Five Easy Pieces and many more. In the year 1999, he was honoured with The Cecil B. Demille Award which is bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”. Moreover, the actor has won six Golden Globe Awards in his acting career.

Gregory Peck

Five Golden Globe Awards

With 5 Golden Globe Awards in his bag, Gregory Peck is a very reputed name in the Hollywood industry. He has done some phenomenal films like Keys Of the Kingdom, Roman Holiday, The Big Country, and many more. The actor is a recipient of the prestigious The Cecil B. Demille Award in the year 1969.

Marlon Brando

Five Golden Globe Awards

Marlon Brando is regarded as one of the most talented actors of Hollywood. He has won five Golden Globe Awards in his acting career. He is spoken so highly of because of his performances in films like A Streetcar Named Desire, Viva Zapata!, The Wild One, and Julius Caesar.

