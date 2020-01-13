Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger & Others; List Of Winners

The 25th Critics' Choice Awards 2020, was hosted at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, that is January 12, 2020. The award ceremony was reportedly attended by many Hollywood celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, and others, who stunned the audiences with their stunning fashion ensembles.

Critics' Choice Awards 2020, that recognises talents from Hollywood and Television industry, enthralled the audience with its interesting set of awards, and the choice of host, Taye Diggs. The popular award show honoured Eddie Murphy with Lifetime Achievement Award and Kristen Bell with the #SeeHer Award.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Critics' Choice Awards 2020.

Full list of winners of the 25th Critics' Choice Awards 2020

The 25th Critics' Choice Awards 2020, held in Calfornia, turned lucky for Quentin Tarantino, whose film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, won the best film award at the Critics' Choice Awards 2020. Among the winners were Joaquin Phoenix, for his portrayal as Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips' Joker, and Renée Zellweger for Best Actress for Rupert Goold's Judy. Besides the top honours, here is the list of winners at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards 2020.

Supporting actor (Male)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Supporting actor (Female)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Young actor

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Acting ensemble

The Irishman

Director

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Original screenplay

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adapted screenplay

Greta Gerwig (Little Women)

Cinematography

Roger Deakins (1917)

Production design

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Editing

Lee Smith (1917)

Costume design

Ruth E. Carter (Dolemite Is My Name)

Hair and makeup

Bombshell

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

Animated feature

Toy Story 4

Action movie

Avengers: Endgame

Sci-fi or horror movie

Us

Foreign-language film

Parasite

Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)

TELEVISION

Best drama series

Succession

Actor (Male) in a drama series

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Actor (Female) in a drama series

Regina King (Watchmen)

Supporting actor Male in a drama series

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Supporting actor Female in a drama series

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Comedy series

Fleabag

Actor (Male) in a comedy series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Actor (Female) in a comedy series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Supporting actor Male in a comedy series

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Supporting actor Female in a comedy series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Limited series

When They See Us

Movie made for television

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Actor (Male) in a limited series or movie made for television

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Actor (Female) in a limited series or movie made for television

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Supporting actor Male in a limited series or movie made for television

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Supporting actor Female in a limited series or movie made for television

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Animated series

BoJack Horseman

Talk show

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Comedy special

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons

(Promo Image Courtesy: Renee Kathleen Zellweger Fan Page Instagram, Joker movie Instagram, Laura dern Instagram, Brad Pitt Fan Page Instagram)

