Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger & Others; List Of Winners

The 25th Critics' Choice Awards 2020, was hosted at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, that is January 12, 2020. The award ceremony was reportedly attended by many Hollywood celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, and others, who stunned the audiences with their stunning fashion ensembles.
Critics' Choice Awards 2020, that recognises talents from Hollywood and Television industry, enthralled the audience with its interesting set of awards, and the choice of host, Taye Diggs. The popular award show honoured Eddie Murphy with Lifetime Achievement Award and Kristen Bell with the #SeeHer Award.
Here is the complete list of winners of the Critics' Choice Awards 2020.
The 25th Critics' Choice Awards 2020, held in Calfornia, turned lucky for Quentin Tarantino, whose film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, won the best film award at the Critics' Choice Awards 2020. Among the winners were Joaquin Phoenix, for his portrayal as Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips' Joker, and Renée Zellweger for Best Actress for Rupert Goold's Judy. Besides the top honours, here is the list of winners at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards 2020.
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
The Irishman
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Greta Gerwig (Little Women)
Roger Deakins (1917)
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Lee Smith (1917)
Ruth E. Carter (Dolemite Is My Name)
Bombshell
Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Avengers: Endgame
Us
Parasite
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
Succession
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Fleabag
Bill Hader (Barry)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
When They See Us
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
BoJack Horseman
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons
