Joaquin Phoenix Turned Down These MCU And DC Comics Movies In The Past

Joaquin Phoenix, who made his big Hollywood debut as 'Leaf' in Ron Howard's Parenthood, has made a mark for himself in the entertainment industry by proving his mettle in movies like Gladiator, Her, Walk The Line, among others. In 2019, the might of Phoenix's acting came to light with Toddy Phillips' Joker. Since then, Joaquin has become a talent to reckon. In an old interview, the actor revealed a slew of movies he rejected in the past. Here is all you need to know about movies rejected by the actor.

Hollywood movies rejected by Joaquin Phoenix

In the interview, published on an online portal, Joaquin Phoenix revealed that he was considered for the part of Stephen Strange in Marvel Cinema Universe's Doctor Strange. The makers and Joaquin were reportedly in the final stages of negotiation when the deal fell out. Besides, Doctor Strange, Joaquin Phoenix was reportedly approached for the role of Hulk in the DC Comics' screen adaptation, but the actor did not accept the role, which later went to Mark Ruffalo. In the old interview, Joaquin Phoenix expressed that he loved watching these films but was happy he did not feature in them.

Upcoming films of Joaquin Phoenix

On the professional front, Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly shooting for Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon. The movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffmann in the lead is reportedly slated to release by the end of 2020. Besides C'mon C'mon, Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly in talks with the makers of Joker for a sequel of the 2019 hit movie.

