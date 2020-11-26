Kelly Marie Tran Is 'dying' To Meet Her 'Croods 2' Co-stars, Especially Nicolas Cage

The Croods: A New Age is a computer-animated adventure comedy film. It is a sequel to 2013 released The Croods. Kelly Marie Tran has lent her voice as Dawn Betterman in the movie. The ensemble voice cast also includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Dune, Randy Thom and Cloris Leachman as the titular family, along with Peter Dinklage and Leslie Mann as new entries. Now, Marie Tran has shared her distress on not meeting the talented cast, especially Cage.

Kelly Marie Tran is “dying” to meet her Croods 2 co-star Nicolas Cage

In a recent interview with Cinemablend, Kelly Marie Tran expressed her desire of meeting her Croods 2 co-stars. She said that she met Emma Stone. The actor mentioned that it was around a week and a half ago on Zoom, while they were doing interviews. She stated that she has not met anyone else and is “dying to meet everyone,” but especially Nicolas Cage. She asserted that she grew up watching so many of his movies and loves National Treasure.

Kelly Marie Tran shared her excitement of being a part of The Croods: A New Age cast. She said that every single person in the cast is incredible. She mentioned that it obviously has Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds and then Leslie Mann, who is just an “incredible comedic actor,” and she is obsessed with her.

She added that then there is Peter Dinklage who she is also obsessed with, and Cloris Leachman, who is like a “freaking legend” for her. Tran noted that everyone in the cast is pretty incredible. She is really sad that she hasn’t met them yet. The actor asserted that she would call DreamWorks and tell them to arrange a potluck for the cast.

Animated movies often get A-listers to lend their voice, but the performers do not meet each other personally. Recording sessions are generally done independently for scheduling reasons with dialogues being synced in post-production. Group recording sessions do take place, but they have become rare.

The Croods: A New Age is helmed by Joel Crawford in his feature directorial debut. The movie shows the family encountering new people and exploring new territories as they leave their cave for the first time. They will also face an all-new outside enemy. But the Croods will also make friends with another family, The Bettermans, who are modern people and thought there are no more caveman lefts. It has released in the United States of America on November 25 and will be available via Premium VOD from December 25, 2020.

