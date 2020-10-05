'Crossfire Trail' Cast List: Check Out Who Played Bo Dorn In The Film & Other Details

Crossfire Trail is an American movie based on the Louis L’Amour novel of the same name. The film revolves around the life of a wanderer named Rafe Covington. He makes a promise to his dying best friend that he will look at his wife and ranch. However, he is faced with trouble when other forces desire the ranch and the woman.

Crossfire Trail cast includes some of the most well-known actors. From Tom Selleck to Virginia Madsen. Here’s a list of the cast of Crossfire Trail and characters they play in the film.

The cast of Crossfire Trail

1. Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck essays the role of Rafe Covington, the wanderer, in the film. Tom is quite popular for his role of Thomas Magnum in the series Magnum P.I. However, millennials also refer to him as Richard after his appearance in the popular television sitcom Friends. Some of Tom Selleck’s movies include Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise, Killers, Reversible Errors and Running Mates. Apart from Friends, Tom also appeared in the series Blue Bloods.

Also read: Re-imagining 'Serious Men' Cast In Hollywood, Can You See Leo DiCaprio Play Ayyan Mani?

2. Virginia Madsen

Virginia Madsen portrays the character of Anne Rodney, the wife of Rafe’s dying best friend. Madsen features in films such as Joy, All the Wilderness, Crazy Kind of Love, The Magic of Belle Isle, Red Riding Hood, Artworks and The Haunting. Virginia also played the role of Princess Irulan in David Lynch’s science fiction film Dune.

3. Wilford Brimley

Joe Gill played by Wilford Brimley is a cowboy who becomes friends with Covington. Wilford made appearances in films such as The China Syndrome, The Thing, Tender Mercies and Cocoon. Brimley also featured in My Fellow Americans, The Good Old Boys, Hard Target and The Film.

Also read: Justin Gaethje Wants To Make Khabib Quit: 'I Want Him To Know I’m The Superior Athlete'

4. David O’Hara

David O’Hara essays the character of Rock Mullaney in the film. David is popular for his role of Albert Runcorn in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 1. O’Hara also featured in films such as The Departed, Doomsday, Wanted, Golf in the Kingdom and Contraband.

5. Christian Kane

J. T. Langston essayed by Christian Kane is one of Rafe’s good friends. Kane is known for his roles in the shows such as The Librarians, Into the West and Angel. Kane also featured in films such as Just Married, Secondhand Lions and Taxi. Kane is also the lead singer of the country-southern rock band named Kane.

Also Read: Will Crash Bandicoot 4 Be On PC? Which Platforms Support Crash Bandicoot 4?

6. Brad Johnson

If you ever wondered who played Bo Dorn in Crossfire Trail, it is Brad Johnson. Brad essays the role of an infamous gunfighter in the film. Brad also featured in the films such as Flight of the Intruder, The Birds II: Land’s End and Copperhead.

Image Credits: Still from Crossfire Trail trailer

Also Read: Adah Sharma Has Fun Sunday At Cattle Farm, Uses Quirky Pun To Describe The Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.