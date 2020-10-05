Will Crash Bandicoot 4 Be On PC? Which Platforms Support Crash Bandicoot 4?

The release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on October 2, 2020, has been intriguing many players around the world. The popular Crash Bandicoot series has always been making fans go crazy with its supercool interfaces. However, the multiplayer game can be played both offline and online. Moreover, it also enables a player to enter in Multiplayer mode while playing offline. With such impressive features, the newly launched game is attracting a lot of attention which is the reason why many players are wondering about "will Crash Bandicoot 4 be on PC?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Will Crash Bandicoot 4 be on PC?

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has been launched on two major platforms such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the game developers have not revealed whether the multiplayer game will have a remastered version coming for newly launched next-generation consoles ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S ). Nevertheless, this has also raised the question of whether Crash Bandicoot 4 will come on PC or not.

It is not quite clear if the organisation is planning for presenting a PC version of the game. But, players can simply expect that Crash Bandicoot 4 may have a PC version rolling out sooner or later. As we have seen developers rolling out the PC versions later in the past (all previously released games from the popular Crash Bandicoot series also came on PC). However, for now, PC players will have to wait as the game is only available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Crash Bandicoot 4 price and pre-order details

Crash Bandicoot 4 is only available at selected stores and retail websites. A buyer can get hold of this incredible game on Amazon. You can pick up a physical copy of PS4 or Xbox One version which comes with a free tote bag for $54.99 (approximately INR 4,028). Nevertheless, the digital version costs around $59.99 (around INR 4,394) on Amazon.com, PlayStation.com and Xbox.com.

Promo Image ~ Crash Bandicoot 4 Twitter

