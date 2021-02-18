Emma Stone's 'Cruella' Trailer Reminds Fans Of Joaquin Phoenix Starrer 'Joker'

The Cruella trailer was finally released by Disney on February 17. Cruella cast includes Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone in the lead along with Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry. The trailer has revealed Stone in a never-seen-before avatar. As soon as the trailer was out, it became a talking point amongst the fans with many comparing the Cruella trailer to the 2019 Oscar-nominated film Joker.

Also read: 'Cruella' Trailer: Emma Stone As Villain Cruella De Vil Leaves Fans Impressed

Cruella vs Joker

Emma Stone will be playing the character of Cruella. In the trailer, Emma Stone can be seen in a two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup. Upon the trailer release, fans compared Cruella to Joker which starred Joaquin Phoenix and told the origin story of one of the most notorious DC Comics villains. Other fans also said that the trailer reminded them of another DC Comics character that was Harley Quinn. One fan said, “Cruella looks like the Disney version of Joker and I love it.” Another netizen wrote, “SHES GIVING ME JOKER AND HARLEY QUINN VIBES.” Take a look at fan reactions below.

i do love the premise of cruella is what if someone girlboss'd so hard they became the joker — alex (@alex_abads) February 17, 2021

Cruella really giving off Joker vibes — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 17, 2021

“We live in a society, where honor is a distant memory.” Disney’s Joker is coming soon. #Cruella pic.twitter.com/OqMDUeEe46 — Mucc (@TheLonelyMucc) February 17, 2021

I dunno this looks pretty sick? A nice predictable Joker-template in old high society. Also I love that she drives the same way with her shoulders up. https://t.co/uHeEQdoS0N — Gene Park (@GenePark) February 17, 2021

the CRUELLA trailer LOOKS nice but also i think sometimes ladies who love fashion should be allowed to remain ladies who love fashion and not the joker — karen han (@karenyhan) February 17, 2021

cruella is girlboss joker — andie ☻ (@AndieIsOnline) February 17, 2021

Cruella looks like the Disney version of Joker and I love it. https://t.co/aTaLR0CKpx — lance armand 💛 | WANDAVISION 💛 (@sirlancelotttt) February 17, 2021

Cruella’s about to become Disney’s Joker https://t.co/LAbgG83LOB — 🍒 Hater | COMMS CLOSED (@SA1NTCAKE) February 17, 2021

WHY IS THIS GIVING ME A DC TAKE ON CRUELLA? SHES GIVING ME JOKER AND HARLEY QUINN VIBES 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VS2Jt8myd5 — 💛 TAYLORDE’S VERSION💛 (@jpcleds13) February 17, 2021

Disney out here giving Cruella... Joker/Harley Quinn vibes & I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/WGZhWsKarH — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) February 17, 2021

Also read: 'Cruella' First Poster Shows Emma Stone As Disney Villain; Trailer To Arrive Soon

Emma Stone’s Cruella is slated to release in May 2021. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie. It will show the story of a young fashion designer Estella de Vil who becomes obsessed with dogs’ skins, especially Dalmatians. She eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend known as Cruella. She thinks that it is a good idea to try to kill dozens of puppies to make a new outfit.

Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021. pic.twitter.com/mtrhLpAzFe — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 17, 2021

Cruella de Vil is a fictional character that first appeared in Dodie Smith's 1956 novel named The Hundred and One Dalmatians followed by 1961 Disney animated film 101 Dalmatians. Later, the character was introduced in live-action in 1996 film 101 Dalmatians by Stephen Herek. The role was played by Glenn Close and her role gained positive reviews from critics. She played the same character in the sequel, 102 Dalmatians which was released in 2000. In the prequel, Glenn Close is serving as an executive producer.

Also read: Emma Stone Cradles Her Pregnancy Bump While Strolling In LA; See Pics

More about Emma Stone

Emma Stone made her television debut with In Search of the New Partridge Family. She made her film debut in Superbad and was later seen in Zombieland. Her first leading role came with the 2010 teen comedy Easy A. She appeared in many movies such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Help, The Amazing Spider-Man, Battle of the Sexes, La La Land and many more.

Also read: Emma Stone & Dave Expecting Their First Child? Former Spotted With Baby Bump In LA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.