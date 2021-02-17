'Cruella' First Poster Shows Emma Stone As Disney Villain; Trailer To Arrive Soon

Cruella cast has Academy Award-winner Emma Stone in the titular role as Estella “Cruella” de Vil. It is an upcoming live-action crime comedy film based on the character, introduced in the 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith and then in 1961 Walt Disney animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Now, the first look poster of the movie is out with a trailer date and release month.

Also Read | Emma Stone Exits Damien Chazelle's Babylon; Margot Robbie In Talks To Star With Brad Pitt

Emma Stone first Cruella Poster out

Disney has shared the first Cruella poster on their social media handles. The black and white image has Emma Stone as young Estella. The makers have confirmed that the movie will premiere on its scheduled date of May 28, 2021. The First Cruella trailer will arrive tomorrow. Check out the poster below.

Also Read | Ben Affleck Set To Direct 'Keeper Of The Lost Cities' Adaptation For Disney

Cruella will show the origin story of the popular animated villain. It takes place in 1970s London, with Estella de Vil as a young fashion designer who becomes obsessed with dogs’ skins, especially Dalmatians. She eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend who thinks it is a good idea to try to kill dozens of puppies to make a new outfit.

Craig Gillespie, who helmed Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, and I, Tonya, is directing the upcoming Disney movie. The screenplay is by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. Cruella cast features Emma Thompson as the Baroness, an antagonist to Estella de Vil who is said to be pivotal in her transformation to the baddie we know today. It also has Joel Fry as Jasper Badun, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace Badun, Emily Beecham as Anita, Mark Strong as Boris, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Tabitha, and Jamie Demetriou as Gerald.

Also Read | Wakanda Series In Development For Disney+ From Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Also Read | 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Official Trailer And Brand-new Poster Out; WATCH

Cruella made her live-action big-screen debut in the 1996 film 101 Dalmatians by Stephen Herek. Glenn Close played the Disney villain in the movie and earned appreciation from the audience. She reprised the role in a sequel, 102 Dalmatians which was released in 2000. Now, the prequel starring Emma Stone has Close serving as an executive producer.

Cruella is produced by Kristin Burr, Andre Gunn, and Marc Platt. The companies involved are Walt Disney Pictures, Gunn Films, and Marc Platt Productions. The film will be distributed worldwide by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Fans are excited to see the villain's origin story.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.