Tom Cruise's Daughter, Bella Cruise Flaunts Dramatic New Look On Instagram; See Pic

Not many know that Hollywood actors Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise have kids together. However, the couple is parents to a pair of adopted siblings, Bella and Connor and they want to live outside the spotlight. Recently, Bella made it to the news for flaunting her new look on social media. Here's what this is about.

Bella Cruise flaunts her new look on Instagram

Isabela Kidman Cruise or Bella as she is fondly known, recently flaunted her striking new look on social media. She posted a selfie during the weekend. Her hair looked very different from before, now being styled into a new texture with blue streaks. Her nose piercing also gave off a rock girl vibe couple with sunglasses, animal-print shirt and a leather jacket. Check out her photo here:

As Tom Cruise's daughter flaunted her new look, her fans seemed super excited. They took to their Instagram account to hail Bella for the look. Check out the comments here:

Bella Cruise's Instagram account is mostly filled with her artwork. She is an artist with 20.1 thousand followers on the social media website. Rarely Bella posts her own pictures.

However, there are a couple of Bella Cruise's photos on her social media. One is a mirror selfie with the caption, "All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter" while the other says, "the procrastination station". Take a look at Bella Cruise's photos here:

Meanwhile, Bella Cruise is Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's adopted daughter. The couple tied the knot in 1990 and adopted the baby girl in 1992 when she was born. After three years, the ex-Hollywood couple also adopted Bella's brother, Connor. However, when Tom Cruise filed for divorce from Kidman in 2001, he got the sole custody of their children. Unbeknownst to him, Kidman was also pregnant with his biological child then. However, she miscarried later on.

Bella and Connor Cruise also practise the Scientology religion like their celebrity father, Tom Cruise. In 2018, Nicole Kidman talked about her children's religious beliefs in an interview with WHO magazine. She revealed that her children have decided to be Scientologists and as a mother, she should be tolerant towards it. She also added that as a parent it is her job to let her children know that she is always available and open for them whenever they need her.

