'The Academy' Announces Previous Winners In The First Slate Of Presenters For Oscars 2020

Days after announcing the nominations for the Oscars 2020, the Academy announced the names of a few of the presenters of the prestigious award earlier on Wednesday. The announcement was made on the official website as well as the social media accounts of the Academy that the acting winners will be the presenters of the award this year. Among the winners in the popular categories who are chosen as presenters this year are actors Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek.

Four reasons to tune in to this year's #Oscars! We're excited to welcome our first round of presenters: https://t.co/HBtWwqAXO6 pic.twitter.com/wey3KPnZTW — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 21, 2020

After winning the Oscar in their respective categories in 2019, these four actors will be returning to the stage this year as presenters of the honour. Mahershala Ali took home the Oscar for his supporting role in Green Book as Dr. Donald Shirley while Regina King won for her supporting role as Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk. In the lead acting categories, Rami Malek won for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and Olivia Colman took home the Oscar for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

the producers of the show have made a statement about the same claiming that they like the idea of having the previous winners share their titles with the new winners on the stage. The other presenters of the award will be announced by the Academy in the coming weeks. The red carpet show followed by the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony for the current year will take place on February 9, 2020 and will be televised live in more than 225 countries across the globe. The show will telecast in the Indian subcontinent on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST.

