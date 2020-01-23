Oscar 2020: Here Are Predictions According To Audiences On Who Will Win This Year

The Oscars are nearing and fans are eager to watch their favourite actors win accolades for the roles that moved them. 2019 saw a variety of film that showed a different subject in each of them. Joker currently stands at 11 Oscar nominations, which is the highest ever for a comic book adaptation. The other three movies include 1917, Once upon a time in Hollywood and The Irishman with ten nominations each. Meanwhile, films like Parasite, Marriage story and Little women picked up six nominations.

Who will win on the big night? Oscar 2020 predictions - based on fan reactions

The Academy Awards are scheduled to air on February 9 and fans are pretty thrilled to watch the prestigious award ceremony. Fans have predicted some winner already over social media. Here is a list of predictions of which movie and actors may bag the Academy Award according to fans.

Best Picture

Nominations: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite

Fans have praised the acting capabilities of Sam Mendes in 1917. The film won at the golden globe awards and thus adds to the speculation that it may just win an Academy Award as well. Fans have praised the film for its immersive screenplay and storytelling. Not far behind is Joker, who received massive praise from fans and the critics alike for its gripping subject.

Best Actor

Nominees: Antonio Banderas (Pain & Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Jonathan Price (The Two Popes)

After winning the SAG and Golden Globe award for best actor, Joaquin has become the fan favourite to win the prestigious academy award. Trailing him is Leonardo, who surprised his with his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with the character of Rick Dalton. The fans, however, are favour of Joaquin due to his portrayal of the terrifying 'Clown prince of Crime' of Gotham City.

Best Actress

Nominees: Renée Zellweger (Judy), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

The fans of the Oscar award love a good transformation story and over the year’s female actors have transformed drastically in terms of performance. Renée Zellweger stands as the fan favourite to win the Oscars for 2020 while Charlize Theron is not too far behind her. However, Saoirse Ronan also appears to be a fan favourite to win the award.

