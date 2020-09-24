Cynthia Nixon Shares Her Take On Sharon Stone Joining The Cast Of 'Sex And The City 3'

The Sex and the City franchise has achieved a cult status over the years for showcasing the iconic characters of four women on the big screen. Reports were rife that the third instalment of 2008's Michael Patrick King directorial was on the cards, but the idea was later shelved as one of the leading ladies, Kim Cattrall aka Samantha, decided to not return to the film franchise. Ever since then, several names for Kim's replacement in Sex and the City 3 have come up, including Sharon Stone.

Now, in a virtual interaction with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Sharon admitted that she would love to take up the part. Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda in Sex and the City, had joined Sharon in her interview and she too has given the idea a big thumbs up.

Sharon Stone is interested in joining 'Sex and the City 3'

On September 22, 2020, American radio and TV talk show host Andy Cohen was joined by Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon for a virtual interview. During their interaction, Andy asked Sharon a fan question which read, "Will Sharon Stone be interested in playing Samantha if there was ever a Sex and the City 3? as her name came up after Kim Cattrall said that she didn't want to do the movie. When asked about whether did she hear it before, Sharon Stone stated that She hadn't heard about it earlier. However, she added saying, "Anytime I could have an opportunity to work with Cynthia, it would be an honour for me."

When the Sex and the City actor Cynthia Nixon was asked to give her reaction about the same, by the show host, she reminisced the good old Emmy days, when Sharon complimented the quartet for their pastel outfits. She continued, "I think Sharon would be of course totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own." However, she concluded saying, "I've also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman then maybe it would be a woman of colour this time, and I think that would be amazing as well."

Watch the video below:

(Image credit: Cynthia Nixon and Sharon Stone Instagram)

