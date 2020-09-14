Cynthia Nixon Says Her Family Was 'baffled' By Rowling's Tweet On Transgender Community

Cynthia Nixon recently made it to the headlines for her comments about J.K. Rowling. She expressed that Rowling's comments about the transgender community were “really painful” for her son, Samuel. In 2018, the Ratched star had announced that her son is transgender and Rowling’s comments certainly “baffled” her family. Read more to know what Cynthia Nixon had to say about J.K.Rowling controversy.

Cynthia Nixon on J.K. Rowling controversy about transgender community

In 2020, J.K. Rowling had shared a post of Twitter about her views about the transgender community. A number of internet users took offence to her comments and even referred to him as a transphobic. Similarly, Cynthia Nixon also revealed her views about the comments made by Harry Potter creator.

She spoke to The Independent and said that it was really painful for her son because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter. She added that they are a Harry Potter family. She feels that the Harry Potter books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for Rowling to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence is just "really baffling". Nixon ended the conversation by saying that she gets that Rowling’s feels like she’s standing up for feminism, but then fails to understand it.

J.K.Rowling's now-deleted Tweet said, "I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?". This caught a lot of attention and a number of people from the internet gave J.K. Rowling a hard time because of her comments about the transgender community. The stars of the Harry Potter film franchise including, Daniel Radcliff and Emma Watson also shared their views in favour of the transgender community. Radcliff has also released a statement about this issue through a US non-profit organisation, The Trevor Project which is also an LGBTQ suicide prevention charity.

The Swiss Army Man star wrote, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.”

Similarly, Emma Watson also took to her Twitter account and write, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.” “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

