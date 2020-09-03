'Sex And The City' Had Just A Single Scene Re-shot In The Entire Run Of The Show?

Sex and the City is a popular show romantic comedy-drama that is based on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same name. The show first started airing on HBO on June 6, 1998. The show finally came to an end after six seasons in 2004.

With six long seasons, one would expect that Sex and the City had to go through several reshoots during production. Usually long sitcoms like this one end up having several reshoots and deleted scenes that never make it into the final episode. However, Sex and the City is rather unique among sitcoms as it only ever had a single reshoot. According to a report by The Wrap, only one scene in the fourth season of the show had to be reshot during filming.

Sex and the City is known for popularizing the rom-com genre on American television. Created by Darren Star, the show also had an amazing production that only had to reshoot one scene in six years. According to The Wrap, the only scene ever reshot in the history of Sex and the City is the season 4 moment when Aidan Shaw moves in with Carrie to live with her.

This scene is also considered to be one of the funniest Carrie moments in Sex and the City. During this scene, Carrie and Aidan have a hilarious argument after she realizes that she has to make space for his clothes. Moreover, Aidan's dog also ruins one of Carrie's shoes, which pisses her off even more. This amusing scene was the only moment in Sex and the City that had to be reshot. The reason for the reshoot was nothing more than a wardrobe issue.

The producers of Sex and the City did not like the outfit that Carrie was wearing during the first take. So they asked the cast and crew to reshoot the scene with a new outfit. All the dialogues still remained the same, only Carrie's outfit was changed in the final version of the scene.

The role of Carrie Bradshaw was played by renowned actor Sarah Jessica Parker. Other lead roles included Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes. The show's popularity even spawned two sequels titled Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

