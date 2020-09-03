John Boyega Says His Character 'Finn' In Disney's Star Wars Was "pushed To The Side"

John Boyega has slammed Disney and Star Wars for being racially motivated in three films starring him as Finn. According to an interview with GQ, John Boyega accused Disney of sidelining his character due to his race. In the interview, John clearly mentioned that he felt that he was the only cast member whose experience in the movies was based on his race. He also pointed out that the characters of Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver were written with nuance as compared to his character as Finn. The actor also expressed that he was not impressed with the treatment his character in the three Star Wars film that he was a part of.

John Boyega slams Disney and Star Wars for being racially incorrect

John Boyega mentioned in the interview that he would like to directly address Disney and say to them to not bring a person of colour to the film simply to market them. He added that they created this importance of the character for the franchise and later he was pushed to the side, in regards to the character John Boyega played. He further added that this type of treatment to the character and the individual was not good. The actor straight up laid down such points in the interview calling out Disney for the racial appropriation when it came to his character in the film, according to the portal.

John Boyega brought up the case of Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver and said that the makers knew exactly what to do with each of their characters. However, when it came to him as Finn, they completely neglected and pushed the character aside. Thus John Boyega added that he was speechless after experiencing such type of treatment from the makers. He further added that he would not say that he had a great experience being part of the film. Boyega was adamant that he would say that only if he had a great experience which he did not, according to the portal.

He further mentioned that the character of Adam was written with nuance and the same was done to Daisy’s character as well. He continued to say that both Daisy and Adam were aware of the situation he faced and everybody knew about it. He remarked that he was not exposing anything since everyone had seen the treatment given to his character in the three Star Wars films, according to the portal.

These conversations and me sharing isn’t about a witch hunt. It’s about clarity to an anger that can be seen as selfish, disruptive and self indulgent. Obviously in hopes of better change.Bruh. In short. I said what I said. Love to you all seriously. Your support is amazing ! ❤️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 2, 2020

