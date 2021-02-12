Jack Black Reunites With Cate Blanchett And Eli Roth For 'Borderlands' Film

Borderlands is an upcoming action comedy film produced by Lionsgate. Directed by Eli Roth, it is an adaptation of the popular video game of the same name. The cast includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Now, Jack Black is the latest addition to the A-lister team. Know what the makers have to say about the actor and the character he is going to play.

Jack Black joins Eli Roth's Borderlands

Variety has recently reported that Jack Black has been cast in Borderlands film. He will voice the character of Claptrap from the video games. Claptrap is a persistently sarcastic robot who is not at all that invested in the survival of his teammates. Black has worked with Cate Blanchett and director Eli Roth on The House With a Clock in Its Walls, a dark fantasy family comedy movie released in 2018.

Borderlands director Eli Roth said that he is "so excited" to reunite with Jack Black, this time in the recording booth. He mentioned that Claptrap is the "funniest character" in the game, and Black is perfect to bring him to the big screen. The actor has previously voiced the titular character of Po in Kung Fu Panda, along with Zeke in Ice Age and Lenny in Shark Tale, all animated projects.

President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane said that choosing Jack Black for the role was “one of the biggest no-brainer" casting decisions they have ever made. He stated that they could not have been more in sync with their filmmakers and casting executives as they approached the character. Kahane mentioned that everyone who has ever played the game knows Black is "perfect" for the part. They are thrilled as he will add his "endless comic energy" and voice to Borderlands. "He will bring so much to the movie," he noted.

The latest draft of Borderlands screenplay is penned by Two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin. Based on the PC and console gaming experience from developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K, the Lionsgate movie will take place in the distant future when four “vault haunters” travel to the distant planet named Pandora to hunt down an alien vault which is speculated to contain advanced technology. The movie is bankrolled by Avi and Ari Arad along with Erik Feig under the banners Arad Productions and Picturestart.

