'Debris' TV Show Cast: Details Of Actors And Their Characters In This Sci-fi Series

Debris is a science fiction television series on NBC that premiered on March 1, 2021. The show is produced by Universal Television and Legendary Television and was created, written, and co-produced by J. H. Wyman. The cast of Debris includes Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip in the lead.

The series follows the story of two agents from two different continents with two different mindsets, who have to work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft is causing mysterious effects on humankind. The IMDb rating of the show is 6.7 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about Debris cast.

The cast of Debris

Jonathan Tucker as Bryan Beneventi

Jonathan plays the role of Bryan who is a CIA operative. He is an American agent who uncovers a new mystery along with his partner. Jonathan is known for roles in films such as The Virgin Suicides, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Hostage, In the Valley of Elah, The Ruins, Charlie's Angels and more. He has appeared on television in series like The Black Donnellys, Parenthood, Kingdom, Justified, Snowfall, Westworld, City on a Hill and more.

Riann Steele as Finola Jones

Riann plays Finola who is an MI6 operative. She is a British agent who is Jonathan’s partner. Riann’s first feature film role was in 2010's Treacle Jr. Later, she starred in the film Sket as the girlfriend of a violent gang leader and in Doctor Who as Queen Nefertiti. She also appeared in the Channel 4/Netflix comedy series Lovesick and NCIS: New Orleans.

Norbert Leo Butz as Craig Maddox

Debris TV show cast also includes Nobert portrays Craig who is a CIA operative and Bryan’s handler. Nobert is best known for his work in Broadway theatre. He has appeared in films such as Went to Coney Island on a Mission from God... Be Back by Five, Noon Blue Apples, West of Here and more.

Scroobius Pip as Anson Ash

One of the Debris TV show characters is portrayed by Scroobius as Anson. Scroobius has hosted the weekly radio show The Beatdown on XFM in the late 2000s. He currently hosts the Distraction Pieces Podcast. He has also appeared in the historical fiction series Taboo.

