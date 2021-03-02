Jason Sudeikis' Viral Tie-dye Hoodie Look Gets Tina Fey Joking About It At Golden Globes

Jason Sudeikis tie-dye hoodie became a hot topic of discussion at the 2021 Golden Globes. Jason accepted his Golden Globe for his role in Ted Lasso in a tie dye hoodie. Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey even cracked a joke about it and added to the buzz around Jason Sudeikis’ hoodie look.

Tina Fey jokes about Jason Sudeikis’ tie dye hoodie

The 2021 Golden Globes took place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. One of the biggest nights for the entertainment industry went virtual this year for the first time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But still the awards night witnessed several headline worthy moments. One of them being actor Jason Sudeikis accepting his Golden Globe in a tie-dye hoodie.

Jason Sudeikis bagged his first nomination this year for his leading comedy role in Ted Lasso. After Sudeikis’ award speech ended Amy Poehler’s friend and Golden Globes co-host cracked a joke about Jason’s outfit. She said, “If anybody wants to know where they can get Jason Sudeikis’ hoodie, go to nbc.com/globesfashion".

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Daughters Make Rare Appearance

According to People’s report, Jason Sudeikis’ hoodie is from Forward Space. Forward Space is a NY-based dancer and movement studio. Jason Sudeikis’ style and Tiny Fey’s jokes about it attracted some interesting reactions on Twitter.

#JasonSudeikis won Best Actor

for #TedLasso



AND HE’S WEARING A SWEATSHIRT 🤣#TedLasso is the best show ever I love it so much and I’m so happy 😭



WATCH IT 😡#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/7y3ApJwH30 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 1, 2021

#JasonSudeikis wearing a hoodie at the #GoldenGlobes tonight is such a mood pic.twitter.com/dvLZ2f0ZtD — m | looking for mcu moots (@harrysbeachwood) March 1, 2021

Congrats to #JasonSudeikis on a well deserved win 👏🏻 I think all the nominees (including Sudeikis) thought it was going to #EugeneLevy...Very interesting acceptance speech in a sweatshirt but I’m here for it 😝 If you haven’t watched @TedLasso you’re missing out!!! pic.twitter.com/9SGCvf9Nws — Cassie Mlynarek (@CassandraMly) March 1, 2021

there are two types of people during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/s1nwPXYEI2 — Megh Wright (@megh_wright) March 1, 2021

Also read | Mark Ruffalo's Acceptance Speech At Golden Globes 2021 Gets Crashed By His Kids

Jason Sudeikis was not the only one who had a laid back approach when it came to attending the Golden Globes 2021 on Zoom. Actor Bill Murray joined the Golden Globes virtual ceremony in a colourful Hawaiian shirt. Along with his colourful outfit, he had a Martini glass in his hand and chose to sit in his garden.

Bill Murray was nominated in the supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in On The Rocks. During the virtual ceremony, Murray even virtually clinked his glass with Daniel Kaluuya as he won a Golden Globe for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. Just like Jason Sudeikis, Bill Murray’s Golden Globes outfit attracted some interesting reactions on social media. One Twitter user wrote how Bill Murray's outfit was her favourite moment from the award show. Another Twitter user wrote how Murray's outfit is her entire 2021 mood board.

My ambition is to ultimately feel like this, all the damn time #BillMurray. pic.twitter.com/qgAFIbTVlQ — Fi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AsenathMagic) March 1, 2021

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: Andra Day Becomes Second Black Woman Ever To Win Best Actress Award

Also read | Jason Sudeikis' Fumbled Speech At Golden Globes 2021 Also Featured A Sweet Message

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.