Is Dakota Johnson Engaged? Actor Spotted With A Huge Ring On Wedding Finger

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. They are known to keep their relationship away from the public eye. However, her recent pictures of outing are suggesting that the couple has decided to take their relationship to next level.

During her recent outing, Dakota Johnson was spotted with a huge ring on her wedding finger. Since the pictures started doing the rounds on the internet, people have been wondering is Dakota Johnson engaged to boyfriend Chris Martin. For all the people who are curious about is Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin engaged, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Dakota Johnson engaged?

Over the weekend, Dakota Johnson was seen sporting a large green ring on her wedding finger proudly which led to speculation among people. Notably, the actor did not wear any other jewellery on her left hand. Dakota Johnson's emerald ring grabbed the eyeballs in pictures when she brought it up near her face at one point. The ring can be clearly seen as she is talking on her phone. These recent pictures of Dakota Johnson have sparked off rumours that the Coldplay singer has proposed to her and she has replied with a yes.

In the pictures that are doing the rounds on the internet, Dakota Johnson is seen wearing a black long coat. She opted for black sunglasses and a black face mask as she held coffee cups in her hands while flaunting the ring. Here is a look at Dakota Johnson's emerald ring on her wedding finger.

Also Read | Dakota Johnson's Net Worth As The 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Actor Rings In Her 31st Birthday

Also Read | Dakota Johnsons's Birthday: 10 Things About The Actor You Probably Did Not Know

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin engaged?

Also Read | Dakota Johnson's Parents Could Never Watch 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Series

Also Read | Dakota Johnson's Birthday: Popular Movies Of The Actor Apart From 'Fifty Shades' Trilogy

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

For the unversed, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been linked up together for the last three years. According to a report by People.com, the pair has been linked up since they were spotted on a sushi date in 2017 in Los Angeles. They kept their relationship private since then and had been going strong till now.

Earlier this year, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson had also collaborated on the professional front when Dakota directed a music video for Chris Martin’s band Coldplay. There has been no official announcement regarding their engagement from either Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson. Chris Martin was previously married to Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow. They also share two children Apple and Moses.

Image Credits: chrismartinfans and official_dakotajohnson Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.