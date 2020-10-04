Dakota Johnson's Parents Could Never Watch 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Series

Dakota Johnson is popularly is known as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades film series. It is Dakota Johnson's birthday today on October 4. Dakota Johnson was critically acclaimed for her role as Anastasia Steele. However, even after the film did well at the box-office, her Hollywood parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith did not see Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades.

Also read | Harry Styles To Be A Part Of Olivia Wilde Directorial ‘Don't Worry Darling’

Dakota Johnson’s trivia about Fifty Shades

Dakota Johnson’s role as Anastasia Steele in E.L.James Fifty Shades adaptation had a lot of nude scenes. The audience loved Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey, Darker and Freed. However, she could never bring her parents to watch her Fifty Shades film series. She actually had a pact with her parents about the same.

Image Source: Still from Fifty Shades of Grey

Dakota Johnson’s parents, Hollywood stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith did not want her to play the role. However, they respected their daughter’s choices and accepted if she wanted to work in it. Fifty Shades have a lot of inappropriate scenes for her parents to watch. She mentioned in an interview with Australia's News.Com that her parents would not like to see her Fifty Shades movies. Despite that, her parents have always supported her.

Also read | Dakota Johnson Joins Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine In 'Don't Worry Darling' Cast

Dakota Johnson added that her parents do not judge her for the work she does but the kind of a human she is to other people. There were many erotic scenes in the films and she was scared but since she wanted to be the character she went on with it. As an actor, one should be ready to do the roles, she said, and that she was very comfortable with her body. She learnt it from her mother that women are beautiful and it was okay to have a body.

Also read | Dakota Johnson Shares Her Grandmother's Secret Of Applying The Mascara Right

Dakota Johnson's movies

On the work front, Dakota Johnson made her film debut in Crazy in Alabama where she had a small role. However, she got recognition after she got the main role of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades film series. She also starred in films like Black Mass, A Bigger Splash, Suspiria, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and many other films. She was recently seen in The Nowhere Inn and The High Note. She made her directorial debut with Cold Play's Cry Cry Cry that released in 2020. Dakota Johnson will be next seen in The Lost Daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Also read | Is Dakota Johnson Bisexual? Netizens Wonder As An Old Interview Of The Actor Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.