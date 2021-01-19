Gwyneth Paltrow To Likely Plan The Wedding Ceremony Of Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson?

Gwyneth Paltrow clearly seems to be on cordial terms with her ex-husband Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, who is engaged to Chris. This fact can be confirmed by the news which has recently surfaced that reveals that Paltrow will be planning the wedding of her ex-husband Chris and Dakota. The media portal suggests that Paltrow will be very much involved in their wedding, which will be unique turn of events. Here are more details about the upcoming wedding nuptials of the couple which will likely involve Chris’ ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow to plan ex husband Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s wedding?

Paltrow had recently made a statement in support of Dakota in Harper’s Bazaar, saying “I love her”. It has also been reported previously that Paltrow is close to the couple. However, a recent report by Gossip Cop suggests that she is even more tight with the couple than one may have expected. Paltrow may be involved in the planning process of the couple’s marriage ceremony and may even be a bridesmaid in the wedding. While this news may come as a surprise to many, it seems unsurprising for the ones who are aware that Paltrow even went on a vacation with the couple.

On the other hand, some reports even suggest that the couple was considering to elope and get married. The reason given for the same is that Paltrow’s strong attempts to “prove” that she is supportive of their marriage seems to have put the couple off. Some reports even suggest that Dakota wants Paltrow to be present at their marriage ceremony. While various kinds of such rumours about Paltrow’s involvement in their upcoming nuptials have been doing rounds, none of them have been confirmed by any of the concerned parties.

Gwyneth Paltrow had married Chris Martin way back in 2003, but divorced him later in 2016, after thirteen years of marriage. She later married Brad Falchuk in 2018. On the other hand, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are getting married after dating each other for a long time. While no confirmed news of the date of the marriage has surfaced, the details of the same are likely to be announced soon.

