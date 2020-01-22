Chris Martin Yells At A Group Of Rude And Aggressive Fans In A Video

Recently, a video of the Coldplay singer, Chris Martin, yelling at a bunch of aggressive fans went viral on the internet. In the video, the singer could be heard fighting back against the rude fans, asking them to not yell at him. The fans wanted an autograph from Chris Martin, but the way they asked him for it, annoyed the singer greatly.

Chris Martin admonishes autograph-hunting fans after they yell at him

In the video, Coldplay singer Chris Martin was meeting his fans and autograph hunters at the Hollywood Palladium. He had taken part in a charity event nearby and had decided to mingle with his fans after the event ended. However, he soon took offence to the way some of the fans were asking him for an autograph.

The video of Chris Martin yelling at his fans was found by a magazine, who then posted it online. In the footage, Chris can be heard admonishing his fans by telling them to not shout at him. Chris also told them that they were highly aggressive and if they wanted an autograph, then they had to ask nicely or be polite. He added that they needed to treat humans with decency.

Chris Martin further told his fans that he knew that they were going to sell the autograph online anyways. He added that he always signed at least one each. Finally, Chris told his fans to be considerate and respectful in the future, as their target of harassment might have just had a bad gig or gone through some family problems.

Chris Martin's charity concert in the Hollywood Palladium was for the organisation, A New Way Of Life, which focused on women’s rights in the criminal justice system. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris Martin and the rest of the Coldplay band will be participating in a global tour for their latest album, Everyday Life. The band has stated that their tour is for spreading awareness about environmental problems.

