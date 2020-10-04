Dakota Johnson's Birthday: Popular Movies Of The Actor Apart From 'Fifty Shades' Trilogy

Dakota Johnson is popular for the role of a naive and innocent Anastasia Steel in Fifty Shades franchise. She made her debut in films at the age of 9 and appeared in several films before she made her appearance in the erotic triology. On the occasion of Dakota Johnson's birthday, here's a list of her other mind-blowing performances that you must-see, other than the Fifty Shades franchise.

Dakota Johnson's movies

Suspiria

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film Suspiria released in 2018. The supernatural horror film starred Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Angela Winkler and Ingrid Caven. Dakota Johnson played the role of an American woman who enrols at a prestigious dance academy in Berlin, run by a coven of witches. The story follows her journey as she becomes the lead dancer of their group and is replaced by a woman who accuses the directors of witchcraft.

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Another Dakota Johnson’s movie you must watch apart from Fifty Shades is The Peanut Butter Falcon. Directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, the film stars Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsegen, Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes and Bruce Den. Dakota Johnson played the role of a caretaker for a man with Down's syndrome, who runs away from home for becoming a pro-wrestler.

Bad Times At The El Royale

Another Dakota Johnson’s movies to watch is Bad Times at the El Royale. The 2018 neo-noir film is directed by Drew Goddard. The film stars Dakota Johnson along with actors Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman and Chris Hemsworth. The film follows the story of 7 seven strangers who come together one night in a shady hotel in California. Each of the visitors has a dark secret they try hard to hide.

Black Mass

Dakota Johnson also starred in the Ameican biographical crime drama film Black Mass directed by Scott Cooper. The film had an ensemble cast of actors like Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kevin Bacon, Jesse Plemons, Peter Sarsgaard, Rory Cochrane, Adam Scott, Julianne Nicholson, Dakota Johnson, and Corey Stoll. The film follows a criminal and mobster James Whitey and is based on a novel written by Dick Lehr and Gerard O’Neill.

Wounds

Another psychological horror film starring Dakota Johnson is Wounds. Directed by Babak Anvari, the film stars Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz. The film follows a bartender who brings home a phone which someone leaves behind in his bar and soon witnesses mysterious things happening around him.

