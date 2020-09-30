ENHYPEN Reveals Pre-debut Schedule, Logo, Social Media Links And More; Check It Out!

ENHYPEN, a group formed out of the survival show I-Land's winners has now revealed the detailed schedule of the upcoming events. ENHYPEN's members will be a part of the detailed photoshoot, Individual member profiles as well as fan club naming event. ENHYPEN updates were revealed on the official website as well as the social media account of the I-Land's winners.

All about I-Land's winner, ENHYPEN's members' schedule

The representative agency BELIF+ Has shared a pre-debut promotion itinerary which focuses on the events and tasks that the ENHYPEN members will be a part of. Some events are beginning as early as October 9, 2020, on the day the fandom will be finally getting their own name. Post that, the members will be participating in fan club opening on October 12, 2020. Some of the schedule details are only clues to the main ‘surprise event.’ The yet to debut group has not revealed the month or day when they will officially release a music video or an album. However, according to reports in Soompi, a Korean media portal, the preparation is ongoing.

The group’s existence was established on the finale of I-LAND, a survival program where hundreds auditioned and participated in. The group members were shortlisted from the final nine members of the I-LAND. The group is collaboratively managed by CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment and produced by BELIF+.

BELIF+ has previously hinted that the group might debut within 2020 and fans of the show will not have to wait much. The company has shared the basic profiles of the group members on Instagram as well as some pre-debut content on TikTok. However, their full come-back details are under wraps. The group now has a new logo, social media accounts as well as Twitter accounts.

Check out all the links here-

A look into their schedule details-

ENHYPEN pre-debut promotion schedule for September-

Official Member Profile Profile Photo Shoot Each Member's Practice Journal V App-Team, Unit Fan Club Naming Contest Announcement

ENHYPEN pre-debut promotion schedule for October

Short Clip-Practice Journal from Each Member V Appl-Team, Unit, Special (Chuseok, Halloween) Monthly Wrap-up Video-Looking Back on ENHYPEN's October: October 9 — Fan Club Name Announcement October 12 — Fan Club Membership Opening

Promo Image Credits: ENHYPEN Official on Twitter

