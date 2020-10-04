Dakota Johnson's Net Worth As The 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Actor Rings In Her 31st Birthday

American actor and model Dakota Johnson, known for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey, has turned a year older, i.e. on October 4, 2020. The 31-year-old year enjoys a huge fan following and is often seen making headlines for various reasons. She is known to be among the most searched actors in Hollywood. Also, starring in hit films like The Social Network, Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Freed, here’s a look at the actor’s net worth.

According to www.celebritynetworth.com, Dakota Johnson has a net worth of $14 million. It has also been reported that the original "Fifty Shades of Gray" film did not come with a huge paycheck for Dakota. She was reported to have taken home only $250,000 for her first movie in the franchise.

However, she reportedly negotiated a 7-figure salary for the next two films and that was quite the move as both the films went on to work wonders at the box office.

Dakota Johnson’s career

Dakota made her film debut as a child artist in the American comedy-drama 'Crazy in Alabama' directed by her step-father Antonio Banderas. The film received mixed reviews from fans and movie buffs for the acting skills and storyline. Later, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' premiered at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival in 2015 and was released on February 13, 2015.

The film received mixed reviews, but it became a major commercial success to break a variety of box office records with a total of $571.1 million worldwide. Johnson continued her fame by taking over the role of Anastasia Steele in the sequel to 'Fifty Shades of Grey' named 'Fifty Shades Darker.' The film was released in 2017, in the US, and became a huge success like its predecessor, earning $381.1 million at the box office.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Bill Benz’s The Nowhere Inn alongside St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein and Ezra Buzzington in lead roles. She will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter. She will share screen space alongside Jessie Buckley and Olivia Colman. The film is currently in its pre-production stage.

