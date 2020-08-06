Dakota Johnson Joins Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine In 'Don't Worry Darling' Cast

Dakota Johnson was last seen in the 2019 movie The Peanut Butter Falcon along with Shia LaBeouf. The movie is based on a man suffering from Down Syndrome who runs away from his nursing facility to pursue a career as a wrestler. Now fans seem to be wondering what's next for the actor in showbiz. According to reports, she will be starring next in an ensemble movie. Here's what this is about.

Dakota Johnson's next, Don't Worry Darling

Dakota Johnson's next is Don't Worry Darling which is said to star Florence Pugh. The movie will also mark her reunion with The Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Shia LaBeouf and will also have Chris Pine. A Report by Variety claims that the movie will be helmed by Olivia Wilde while the script is being penned by Katie Silberman who has movies like Booksmart and Set It Up to her name.

The buzz around Don't Worry Darling is already high especially because of the star-studded cast. However, the plot of the movie is yet to be revealed. It is, however, said to be a psychological thriller based on a utopian community in 1950s California.

Also Read: Is Dakota Johnson Bisexual? Netizens Wonder As An Old Interview Of The Actor Goes Viral

More on Dakota Johnson's upcoming movies

Dakota johnson also has a number of other movies in her kitty according to reports. She has starred in Friends starring Casey Affleck and Jason Segel. Although, the movie premiered in Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, it is yet to release in the theatres. She will also star in Nowhere Inn which also casts the singer St Vincent and is based on behind-the-scene life. Dakota Johnson also has The Lost Daughter which stars Olivia Colman and Peter Sarsgaard and marks Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut.

Also Read: Dakota Johnson Shares Her Grandmother's Secret Of Applying The Mascara Right

She is mostly famous for her role as Anastasia Steele in the trilogy, Fifty Shades of Grey. The movies are based on the popular novel series of the same name by E.L. James. Dakota Johnson is also known for her roles in movies like The High Note, How To Be Single, Suspiria, 21 Jump Street, The Social Network and more.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson Passes On The Mantel Of Black Widow To Florence Pugh

Also Read: Florence Pugh Apologises For Cultural Appropriation, Says She 'wasn't Being Respectful'

Also Read: Dakota Johnson Reveals She Is Struggling To Stay Positive Amid COVID-19, Says 'it's Scary'

Image credit: Dakota.Johnson_ Instagram, Florence pugh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.