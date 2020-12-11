Last Updated:

'Should Apologise': Fans Slam Shawn Mendes For Using Incorrect Pronouns For Sam Smith

Shawn Mendes used the wrong pronouns for Sam Smith at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020 while introducing them, and fans were angered by Shawn's ignorance. Read.

shawn mendes

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020 received a lot of attention last night due to a star-studded lineup and their brilliant performances. Singer Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes also performed their hit songs on the Jingle Ball 2020 platform. Joining them from remote locations were artists including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, and The Weeknd. The event was broadcasted across more than 95 iHeartMedia CHR radio stations as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

However on December 10, when Shawn Mendes, who was introducing Sam Smith who was scheduled to perform after him, used the pronouns 'he/him' while referring to Sam Smith. This bothered some fans and other viewers who noticed that the Wonder singer Shawn Mendes, didn't refer to Sam Smith with they/them pronouns. Take a look at fans' reactions who slammed Shawn Mendes for his ignorance. Sam Smith later performed a rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Dancing With A Stranger. 

Sam Smith fans slam Shawn Mendes for using wrong pronouns

Sam Smith's songs are a major hit across generations. They recently released the song Diamonds in September this year. Take a look at the fan reactions about the incident. Many fans referenced an incident when a while ago, singer Kevin Moon took to social media stating that he didn't know that Sam went by they/them pronouns and apologised for misgendering them. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currently, #SamSmith has been trending on Twitter where the social media users are criticising Shawn Mendes as well as the iHeart Radio platform for promoting transphobia. Twitter users are expressing their outrage as Shawn misgendered Sam Smith while introducing them at the December 10th iHeartradio Jingle Ball 2020 event. Fans are requesting the platform to address the issue. At the event, Shawn Mendes called Sam Smith using wrong pronouns, and he kept referring to them as 'he', while Sam Smith had officially stated that they would like to be referred as 'they/them'. Currently, people are angered by the fact that if this was a prerecorded event then how come nobody caught Shawn using the wrong Sam Smith's pronouns. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith)

Meanwhile, Sam Smith is had recently released their 3rd studio album on October 30 this year called Love Goes. While Shawn Mendes has recently released a festive song called The Christmas Song for his fans. This festive song is an initiative to raise funds for the non-profit Feeding America. The release of their Christmas song just comes after Shawn Mendes released Wonder Deluxe, the debut track of his fourth studio album.

