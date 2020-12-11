'Should Apologise': Fans Slam Shawn Mendes For Using Incorrect Pronouns For Sam Smith

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020 received a lot of attention last night due to a star-studded lineup and their brilliant performances. Singer Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes also performed their hit songs on the Jingle Ball 2020 platform. Joining them from remote locations were artists including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, and The Weeknd. The event was broadcasted across more than 95 iHeartMedia CHR radio stations as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

However on December 10, when Shawn Mendes, who was introducing Sam Smith who was scheduled to perform after him, used the pronouns 'he/him' while referring to Sam Smith. This bothered some fans and other viewers who noticed that the Wonder singer Shawn Mendes, didn't refer to Sam Smith with they/them pronouns. Take a look at fans' reactions who slammed Shawn Mendes for his ignorance. Sam Smith later performed a rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Dancing With A Stranger.

Sam Smith fans slam Shawn Mendes for using wrong pronouns

Sam Smith's songs are a major hit across generations. They recently released the song Diamonds in September this year. Take a look at the fan reactions about the incident. Many fans referenced an incident when a while ago, singer Kevin Moon took to social media stating that he didn't know that Sam went by they/them pronouns and apologised for misgendering them.

ill be waiting for a formal apology to @samsmith , @ShawnMendes please be a good role model — ju !! ♡︎’ geminis (@jupiterisgolden) December 11, 2020

not @ShawnMendes misgendering @samsmith i believe he didn’t do it on purpose but still — Ryan is really swag (@Wh0recalss) December 11, 2020

reminder sam smith goes by they/them pronouns please respect that. — ren (@MOTIVEWOMAN) December 11, 2020

SAM SMITH GOES BY THEY/THEM PRONOUNS. THEY ARE NON-BINARY. REMEMBER THAT — gigiᴴ evermore (@hslotwilde) December 11, 2020

kevin apologized for accidentally using the wrong pronouns for sam smith... he said "oh i'm sorry, i didn't know sam smith used they/them pronouns" i’m glad he apologized ❤️ — daily kevin 🌙 (@dailykmoon) December 10, 2020

did u guys notice how after kevin addressed that sam smith uses different pronouns, it didn’t “ruin the mood.” he apologized because it was what he should have done. — eric month!!! (@hakthings) December 10, 2020

kevin apologized for using the wrong pronouns on sam smith ! pic.twitter.com/tUYA3M3sqS — lety (@hjnnixlee) December 10, 2020

So no one was gonna tell Shawn Mendes that Sam Smith’s pronouns are they/them and they just let him refer to them as “he” like 5 times???? #iHeartJingleBall2020 — pri. (@priyxnka) December 11, 2020

Currently, #SamSmith has been trending on Twitter where the social media users are criticising Shawn Mendes as well as the iHeart Radio platform for promoting transphobia. Twitter users are expressing their outrage as Shawn misgendered Sam Smith while introducing them at the December 10th iHeartradio Jingle Ball 2020 event. Fans are requesting the platform to address the issue. At the event, Shawn Mendes called Sam Smith using wrong pronouns, and he kept referring to them as 'he', while Sam Smith had officially stated that they would like to be referred as 'they/them'. Currently, people are angered by the fact that if this was a prerecorded event then how come nobody caught Shawn using the wrong Sam Smith's pronouns.

Meanwhile, Sam Smith is had recently released their 3rd studio album on October 30 this year called Love Goes. While Shawn Mendes has recently released a festive song called The Christmas Song for his fans. This festive song is an initiative to raise funds for the non-profit Feeding America. The release of their Christmas song just comes after Shawn Mendes released Wonder Deluxe, the debut track of his fourth studio album.

