Cartoon Network's Anti-racism PSA Goes Viral, Uses Thomas Edison-Lewis Latimer As Example

Cartoon Network is currently being applauded for its new anti-racism PSA which is narrated by Steven Universe’s character Pearl. The video aims to bring awareness to systematic racism in America’s education system. The PSA tackles the whitewashing of history using Thomas Edison and Lewis Latimer as an example. On December 3, 2020, Cartoon Network took to its official Twitter handle and shared the video clip by writing, “Black inventors, heroes, and leaders are often left out of history. Ask yourself as you’re learning… who is the focus? Why? Question the story. The Cyrstal Gems say BE ANTI-RACIST!” in the caption and further linked their official site for more details.

Cartoon Network sends out strong message in their latest PSA

The motivating video clip begins with Pearl asking her class who invented the lightbulb. When everyone responds it was Thomas Edison, she replies that’s ‘not entirely true’. She explains, “The lightbulb could more rightfully be attributed to Lewis Latimer, the Black inventor behind the filament inside the bulb”. She further continues to explain the importance of understanding why he invented the filament. Pearl says, “To create a better standard of living for people who had only just been freed from slavery”.

She continues, “Are we going to ask why kids are apparently learning about Thomas Edison and not learning about Lewis Latimer? These textbooks are incomplete!” The clip doesn’t end here, Pearl goes on to talk about history as she says, “There were Black Roman warriors, Black medieval knights, Black classical musicians, Black cowboys, Black fighter pilots. Where are they? I worry about you humans”. “Thanks to systematic racism, most of your storytellers prioritised white accomplishments which leave you with an incomplete picture. Ask yourself as you’re learning history, who is telling the story? Was this modified to make white readers comfortable? Are major details being left out that would credit people of colour and centre their point of view?”

The video was released last week, and the PSA received positive response on the social media handles. The PSA comes after Cartoon Network featured another Steven Universe character in their previous short. The character highlighted the importance of acknowledging that racism exists. The current PSA as part of Cartoon Network makes an effort to stand ‘behind anti-racism as part of their commitment to fostering inclusion and equity’.

