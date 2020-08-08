Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry To Move To Australia After Their Baby Is Born? Read Details

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are planning to move to Australia after the birth of their first child together. Bloom recently talked to News Corp and revealed this decision. Read on to know more details about this story:

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry to shift to Australia

During the interview, it was revealed that Orlando Bloom, who is all set to become a parent, along with his wife Katy Perry, is planning to shift to another continent after the birth of their child. The 43-year-old actor said that everyone is exploring different thoughts and ideas and he is about to 'bring a baby into the world'. He said he definitely would not 'rule Australia out'.

The actor further said that if he and his wife are to take a sabbatical, it would definitely be in Australia. The Lord of the Rings star then talked about becoming a father and his happiness about the same. Bloom, who already has a son, Flynn from his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, said that it is 'wonderful' to be a father again. He said that his wife Katy Perry is also excited for her firstborn baby.

Perry has been with Bloom for a long time. The two Hollywood celebrities met back in the year 2016 and quickly hit it off. They started dating the same year and hit a rough patch in the year 2017. The singer had once revealed that she had considered suicide back in 2017. But the couple moved past it and are now expecting their first child together.

Katy Perry's real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. She is known for her pop and rock songs like I Kissed a Girl, Last Friday Night, Never Really Over, This Is How We Do, Waking Up In Vegas, and others. She has also featured in films like Zoolander 2 and The Smurfs 2. She enjoys a huge fan following that is collectively called as KatyCats.

