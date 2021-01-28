Pamela Anderson Marries Her Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst In A Secret Wedding

Pamela Anderson is married, again! The 53-year-old Baywatch star secretly married her bodyguard, a bodybuilder and fellow Canadian, Dan Hayhurst. The couple who has been together for just over a year tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the actor’s Vancouver Island home on Christmas Eve 2020. Read along to know more details about the wedding.

Pamela Anderson secretly married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst

According to reports in E! News, the couple has been working together for little over a year and tied the knot on December 24, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was held at Pamela’s home in Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The news was confirmed to the outlet just yesterday on January 27, 2021.

A source close to Anderson told the outlet exclusively that Pamela is elated and absolutely happy at the moment and feels at home more than ever before. The source said that it is a full-circle moment for the actor as both of them are natives of Vancouver Island and spending time together during the quarantine has been an overwhelming experience for the two. The couple spends their time between Malibu and Pamela’s family home in Vancouver.

This is the fifth marriage for Pamela and her ninth wedding ceremony in the last 25 years. Prior to this, she has been married to four more men which include Tommy Lee, who is also the father of her two boys, Brandon Thomas Lee, 24, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23. As per the source, both her sons Brandon and Dylan are happy for their mother and support their mom through it all. Even the actor’s friends are content with her partner and say that this is the kindest man she has ever been with.

For the wedding, Pamela donned a cream-coloured, scrunched cap-sleeved gown and added to it a cathedral-style veil and dark Hunter rain boots. The pictures of her looks were exclusively shared by The Daily Mail that first reported the wed-lock. The ceremony was performed by a local pastor as the couple recited traditional vows. The witness to the wedding was Qiyupelenexw from Snuneymuxw First Nation who sang the Paddle Song, that signifies the start of a new journey.

