Pamela Anderson Quits Social Media, Details Her Reason In Last Instagram Post

Pamela Anderson has called it quits with social media. The Baywatch actor took to social media one last time and announced her decision to not post any more pictures on these platforms. In her post, Pamela Anderson also talked about how social media is controlling people’s lives. Find out more details about this story below.

Pamela Anderson announces she is quitting social media

Social media has become an integral part of the lives of celebrities. Right from movie and series promotion to connecting with fans, celebrities use social media as an important tool of communication. But many celebrities often talk about taking a break from social media and even decide to quit it altogether. The newest celebrity to part ways from social media is Pamela Anderson.

Pamela Anderson has been quite active on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. But in her latest post, Pamela Anderson’s Instagram post detailed the reason for quitting social media. This decision comes as a shock to her fans since a few days ago she posted an old picture of herself along with a quote from Anais Nin.

In her Instagram post, Anderson wrote, “This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. I’ve never been interested in social media, and now that I’m settled into the life, I’m genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature. I am free”. Pamela Anderson further thanked her fans and wrote, “Thanks for the love. Blessings to you all. Let’s hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time”.

She continued and talked about how social media has bad implications and wrote, “That’s why THEY want and can use to make money, and control over your brain”. Pamela Anderson concluded the post by adding hashtags like, “#noInstagram, #notwitter, #nofacebook, #life, #freedom, #nature, #humanconnection, #intimacy, #love, #pamelaanderson”. Pamela Anderson’s Instagram post got immense support from her fans. A couple of fans commented on how they will miss her, while some appreciated her for speaking her mind. Some fans were even happy that Anderson’s herself is happy with her decision. Take a look at Pamela Anderson’s Instagram post and some fan reactions below.

