'Baywatch' Actor Pamela Anderson Explains How Vegans Make Better Lovers

Pamela Anderson is a Canadian-American actor who has gathered immense love for her appearances in some of the popular television series such as Baywatch, Home Improvement, V.I.P, etc. She also gained popularity for her racy appearance on magazine covers. Recently, she was seen as a guest on the talk show, Good Morning Britain, she talked about her recent tweet that went viral on the internet a while ago. Read further ahead to see what the actor shared.

As it is a well-known fact that the Baywatch actor, Pamela Anderson has been a vegan for the past 30 years, she talked about this when she arrived on the show, Good Morning Britain. During the show, she insisted everyone have a plant-based diet and even added how vegans can be better lovers.

During her virtual interaction with the host of the show, Piers Morgan, she stated that cholesterol hardens one’s arteries and that's what she heard. She even stated how she’d always had a lot of fun in that department. The host then quipped that he was a meat-eater and assured Pamela that "fun things" happen to them as well. In response, Pamela Anderson recalled her earlier tweet about vegans that she posted to test this theory.

Vegans make better lovers.

The cholesterol in meat, eggs and dairy causes hardening of the arteries (and not much else)

It slows blood flow

to all the body's organs,

not just the heart.

You can improve your overall health

and increase stamina

in the bedroom

by going vegan. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) January 16, 2021

Dr Hillary Jones also appeared on the show along with Pamela Anderson and expressed her opinions on the same topic. She added that one could eat chips all day and still have a vegan diet and if one’s educated and knowledgeable about veganism, one could have all the nutrients that they need but it’d be difficult to get all of them. She then stated that with the amount of cholesterol one eats in meat and dairy, blood flow to the rest of the body would be restricted.

Pamela Anderson’s television shows

She has received immense love from her fans over time and it's majorly because of her captivating on-screen presence. Some of her iconic appearances in television shows including Baywatch, Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Juice, Futurama, Home Improvement, Married with Children, Charles in Charge, Days of Our Lives, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Hills: New Beginnings, Package Deal, Bailando 2011, and many more.

