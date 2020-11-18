Dan Levy Has Funny Reaction On Making His Debut In Sexiest Man Alive Issue; Read

Dan Levy is a well-known Canadian actor, most popularly known for his work in Schitt’s Creek. He began his career as one of the hosts of MTV Live, which was under MTV Canada. The actor now stars in Schitt’s Creek alongside his sister Sarah Levy, and Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliot. Dan Levy has now made his debut on Sexiest Man Alive issue by People for this year, for which the actor had an amusing observation. Read more about the amusing remark he has made about this issue.

Dan Levy clinches Sexiest Man Alive title, gives a hilarious response

Dan Levy has been gaining popularity on social media and otherwise ever since his show Schitt’s Creek began in 2013. The actor has now gone ahead to make his debut in the Sexiest Man Alive title and he has given a rather witty reaction to this. Here is the amusing quip by Dan Levy on Sexiest Man Alive list. The actor responded to this in his interaction with People magazine saying, “This form of sexy is a niche market.”

ALSO READ: Team Schitt's Creek Rejoices As The Show Tops Nielson Charts With 968 Million Minute Views

Dan Levy in People magazine also talked about some of the favourite activities that he has engaged in the last eight months during the quarantine. The actor says that he has been spending more time in the kitchen to develop his cooking skills. “I was trying different pasta sauces, I was making breads, I was baking cookies. I did the Levain bakery chocolate chip cookies that I found the recipe online.” He further said, "I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn't quite as good. And then, I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick.” The Sexiest Man Alive debutant also funnily quipped about how his efforts in the kitchen didn’t really work out for him.

ALSO READ: Where Was Happiest Season Filmed? Know The Location Of This Kristen Stewart Starrer

This was the funny response of Dan Levy on making his debut in the title of Sexiest Man Alive 2020. Dan Levy has also appeared on other television shows and films such as Modern Family, Degrassi Goes Hollywood, Dishmantled and more. It was revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the winner of People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020 is Michael B. Jordan.

ALSO READ: Dan Levy Slams 'Comedy Central India' For Censoring A Gay Kiss On 'Schitt's Creek'

ALSO READ: Dan Levy Praises His Mom After Emmys Win; Says 'I Couldn’t Sleep Without Thanking My Mom'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.