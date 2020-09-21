Dan Levy Praises His Mom After Emmys Win; Says 'I Couldn’t Sleep Without Thanking My Mom'

Schitt's Creek, a Canadian series about a rich family forced to live in a run-down motel in a small town, won the Emmy Award for Best Comedy on Sunday. At the ceremony, the series won seven awards including all four comedy acting awards for stars such as Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy. The Schitt's Creek Pop TV awards featured the best comedy series and trophies for its stars, including Catherine O'Hara and father-son Eugene and Daniel Levy.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dan Levy went on to tweet thanking his mother for all her love and support. The actor wrote, “It’s late at night but I couldn’t sleep without thanking my mom, @tingtime, for being my biggest supporter, my fiercest ally, and the funniest member of our family. All of this is you. Love you.” Take a look at the tweet below.

It’s late at night but I couldn’t sleep without thanking my mom, @tingtime, for being my biggest supporter, my fiercest ally, and the funniest member of our family. All of this is you. Love you. x — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 21, 2020

Earlier to this tweet, during his acceptance speech, Dan Levy said that this is absolutely incredible. He also went on to thank his co-stars and the makers of the show, for allowing him to evolve, learn and grow with his character. Levy won awards for Outstanding Writing for the Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for the Comedy Series, which he shared with Andrew Cividino and Outstanding Supporting Actor for the Comedy Series.

And by his third win, the actor was stunned and also feared that the internet is about to turn on him. The actor also told The Associated Press backstage that he thinks his dad said it best earlier this evening that it is a dream one does not want to wake up from, to be honest. He also said that this was an absolutely unbelievable way to end the series.

About the series

Started in 2015, the show Schitt's Creek was created by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy. The film starred Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott in lead roles. The show revolves around the fact that a wealthy video-store magnate, Johnny Rose, and his family unexpectedly find themselves broke and then forced to abandon their pampered lives to unite in Schitt's Creek. The show garnered heaps praise from fans and viewers for the storyline and acting skills.

