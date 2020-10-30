Team Schitt's Creek Rejoices As The Show Tops Nielson Charts With 968 Million Minute Views

The widely-loved Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek topped the Neilsen streaming charts by dethroning Ryan Murphy's Ratched with a viewership of a whopping 968 million minutes from September 28 to October 4. A report by Deadline revealed the numbers first, followed by tweeting about the same on the micro-blogging platform. Now, the team of Schitt's Creek celebrated the milestone by thanking fans on Twitter, but in a rather quirky way.

Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' bags the No.1 spot on Nielson ratings' list

On October 30, 2020, it was revealed that Dan Levy and Eugene Levy's Schitt's Creek has made it all the way to the top on Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings. The CBC Television sitcom, which aired its first episode in 2015, has managed to garner a viewership of an astonishing 968 million minutes within a span of one week, between September 28- October 4. After sweeping five awards in the comedy categories at the Emmy Awards 2020, there has been a significant hike in the viewership of popular TV show. For the unversed, Schitt's Creek's awards at the Emmys included 'Outstanding Comedy Series', 'Outstanding Supporting Actress', 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series', 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series' and 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series'.

Soon after the news broke, Schitt's Creek's official Twitter handle shared it with fans and thanked them in a unique way, as it tweeted writing, "That’s over 1,840 years. Thank you to each and every one of you who’s watching, wherever you may be. This is insane (sic)". The sitcom has aired 80 episodes as of yet and despite streaming on the OTT platform Netflix, it has managed to achieve such a massive viewership.

Check out Schitt's Creek's tweet below:

( •_•) nine hundred

( •_•)>⌐■-■ and sixty eight

(⌐■_■) m i l l i o n https://t.co/Mt8h9nu3Ui — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) October 29, 2020

that’s over 1,840 years. Thank you to each and every one of you who’s watching, wherever you may be. This is insane 💛 — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Schitt's Creek's cast boasts of popular actors alongside creators Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. The comedy-drama also stars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Jenn Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, Dustin Milligan, and Noah Reid in the lead roles. The Canadian sitcom has aired six seasons till date spanning six consecutive years. With its multiple wins at the Emmy Awards 2020, Schitt's Creek broke the record of highest wins set by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2018.

