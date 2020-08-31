Danai Gurira Aka Okoye Says "Reeling From The Loss" On Chadwick Boseman's Death, See Post

Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman passed away on Saturday, August 29. Condolences for his family poured in on social media and many of his co-stars from MCU remembered their happy times with him. Recently, Danai Gurira, who played Okoye in Black Panther, took to her Twitter to express her grief at Boseman's tragic demise. Here's what she said.

Danai Gurira aka Okoye pens a heartfelt note for Chadwick Boseman

Danai Gurira took to her Twitter account to condole the death of her Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman. She penned a long note which begins with "How do you honour a king?" and goes on to say how she is yet to come to terms with the passing away of the actor and addressed him as "my friend, my brother". She is struggling with words as nothing is adequate to express her feelings right now.

Gurira continued in the post, that she "marvelled at how special Chadwick was". She recalls him being a pure of heart, generous, regal and funny. Her role as Okoye in Black Panther was to honour and protect her king T'Challa and Gurira says how Chadwick made it easy for her with his "kindness, elegance, diligence and grace".

Danai Gurira ended her note saying that many a time she felt grateful that Chadwick Boseman was the hero she was working with. She also hailed the late actor for acing the responsibility of shouldering a franchise "that changed everything for Black representation". She also praised him, listing his best qualities as a human being and an actor.

Black Panther's Okoye ended her note, on how she cannot still believe that Chadwick Boseman is no more. She also expressed her thankfulness to be able to work closely with him on the Black Panther and other Avenger movies. She also expressed her thanks for having known a man like Chadwick and being able to call him 'friend'.

Danai Gurira also posted a couple of pictures along with her note. One showed Danai hugging Chadwick Boseman. The other was a picture of her spot chairs from the sets of Black Panther which had their character names, T'Challa and Okoye written on them. Take a look:

Chadwick Boseman gained popularity for his role of King T'Challa aka Black Panther in MCU. He first appeared in Captain America: Civil War and went on to star in two Avengers film along with a standalone movie of Black Panther. Danai Gurira essayed the role of King T'Challa's trusted army leader. She is known for her amazing action moves and sarcastic personality.

Image credit: Danai Gurira Instagram

Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman's tragic demise was announced on Saturday by his family. The actor was battling colon cancer which he did not make public. Boseman was first diagnosed to be at stage three which then quickly escalated to stage four while the treatments were going on.

