After Daniel Craig, Who Could Be The Next 'James Bond'? Here Is The Producer's Answer

Daniel Craig has pretty much become synonymous with James Bond, thanks to the new movies of the franchise. Craig has played the role of modern James Bond in four movies now and he will soon return to the big screen as James Bond for one last time in No Time to Die. No Time to Die is set to release in April of 2021 and is Daniel Craig's final movie as bond.

With Craig undoubtedly leaving the role, the makers of the James Bond movies will have to find a new lead star if they want to continue the modern Bond franchise. In an interview to Total Film, producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that they had not yet started the process of looking for a new lead actor. Moreover, she also revealed that the next James Bond actor will have to reimage the role and might be far more diverse than any prior casting choice.

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli on who could take over the lead role of Bond

Daniel Craig has made it clear that No Time to Die will be his fifth and final James Bond movie. Which is why the makers of the series will soon be looking for a replacement. Producer Barbara Broccoli told Total Film that they had not yet started looking for the next lead actor.

Barbara claimed that "you can only be in love with one person at a time", which is why she has not yet replaced Craig, as he has already solidified himself as the modern Bond. The producer then added that she will think about recasting only after No TIme to Die is out and some time has passed. Moreover, she also claimed that the next actor would have to "re-imagine" the role of James Bond.

Brocolli added that the next Bond actor may or may not be a while man. She said that the race of James Bond could be changed in the future as far as she was concerned. However, she also stated that the next Bond will probably not be a woman. According to Brocolli, new roles need to be created for women so that the industry is more inclusive, but she does not believe in turning an established male character into a woman just for diversity.

