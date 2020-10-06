Daniel Craig's Advice To Future James Bond: "Leave It Better Than When You Found It"

Daniel Craig recently appeared on a talk show where he gave advice to the next James Bond character. The actor has been associated with the franchise for over 14 years and would be parting ways with it after No Time To Die releases. Therefore, he seemed pretty serious while offering advice for next James Bond who would be taking over from him.

Daniel Craig's advice to future James Bond

Daniel Craig recently appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon who asked the actor what he would like to tell the future James Bond. Craig is now the longest-serving Bond after his debut as the James Bond in Casino Royale. He has also been seen in Quantum of Solace, Spectre and would finally be seen in No Time To Die which is yet to release.

Daniel Craig said on the talk show:

"Don’t f**k it up. Leave it better than when you found it. Don’t f**k it up. It’s a beautiful, amazing thing. I don’t know what else to say, really."

He further added to his comments,

"Is that alright? Can I say that? Probably not!" To this Jimmy responded that he is allowed to say anything that he wants as he is James Bond. ‘"You’re allowed to do whatever you want. You’re James Bond!’"

Actors who have played the role of James Bond

Sean Connery (1962–1967, 1971, 1983)

David Niven (1967)

George Lazenby (1969)

Roger Moore (1973–1985)

Timothy Dalton (1987–1989)

Pierce Brosnan (1995–2002)

Daniel Craig (2006–present)

It has not been disclosed who would be replacing Daniel Craig in the upcoming films to portray the character of James Bond. It is likely that the actor who shall succeed Daniel, will be revealed in the upcoming film, No Time To Die. However, fans of the film will have to wait even more as the movie release has been pushed back to April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has held the world in its clasp.

No time to die details

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas in key roles. The film will release in the year 2021. The movie's plot is likely to revolve around James Bond on a mission to rescue a scientist who has been abducted.

