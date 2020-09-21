Tom Hardy To Replace Daniel Craig As New James Bond: Reports

Tom Hardy, known for his roles in films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom, The Dark Knight Rises, The Revenant, has now been making headlines as he is reported to star as the next James Bond. According to The Vulcan Reporter, Tom Hardy is said to replace Daniel Craig after he steps down from his role as James Bond in the latest instalment, No Time To Die.

It has also reported that Hardy had been offered the iconic part of playing James Bond after a successful audition in June. The report further added that an official announcement of Tom Hardy’s role was to be announced in November but had been delayed due to the pandemic. However, Tom has now spoken on speculation about him playing James Bond.

During an interview with The Daily Beast, Tom was asked if he would be the next James Bond to which the actor revealed that if he mentions it, it’s gone. He added that there is a saying in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of his peer group, that if anyone talks about it then they are automatically out of the race. Hence, he cannot comment on the question.

Also read | Tom Hardy's Birthday: Times When The 'Legend' Actor Hid His Face In Films

About Tom Hardy

Hardy has been a part of the movie industry for over two decades. During his career as an actor, Tom has created a massive fan base for himself by experimenting with his looks in each of his films. The actor made his film debut in the year 2001 with the film Black Hawk Down and then went on to star in films and shows like Inception, Mad Max Fury Road, Peaky Blinders and more. Fans are sure to go gaga if the reports are to be believed.

Also read | Daniel Craig' 'No Time To Die' To 'Evil Eye', List Of Fresh Trailers To Watch This Weekend

About No Time To Die

Helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film, No Time To Die, stars, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes in lead roles. The film was among those which were delayed due to the pandemic. Although the release of the film was pushed as a result of the pandemic, director Cary Joji Fukunaga recently told Empire Magazine that he did not use the extra time to change the script. The film, No Time to Die, will be released in the United Kingdom on November 12 and in the United States on November 20.

Also read | 'No Time To Die' New Poster Revealed; Daniel Craig Chooses A Jumper Over A Tuxedo

Also read | Ahead Of Its Trailer, 'James Bond' Makers Unveil Teaser Of The Film 'No Time To Die'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.