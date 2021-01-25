Daniel Craig Wants Nothing More To Do With 007 Franchise, Says 'no Room' For It

Daniel Craig has played the iconic 007 for fourteen years now. The actor has no desire to play the part that many others would kill for. Craig has been saying he wanted nothing to do more with the franchise for years now. In an interview for Spectre with Time Out, Craig was heard saying that he would rather slash his wrist than play another Bond role.

Craig would only play Bond for the money

His comments started a whole slew of speculations as to why he would not want to play the role. A role which he played to perfection. Craig commented in the same interview that if he chose to act in the Bond films any longer, it would only be for the money. Craig did go on to doing more Bond films. The reason does seem pretty clear.

The latest of the franchise, No Time To Die, has been keeping fans on their toes with its shifting release dates. The film has finally been pushed to October 2021, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. This film will mark the end of the 52-year old actor as James Bond, after 15 years of playing the character.

Craig wishes to end his career as '007'

Why then, is Craig so vehemently against playing Bond? No one can say exactly why, but there might be a plethora of reasons contributing to this decision. The most likely one being the problem that comes from being the face of a franchise. Over the last fifteen years, Craig has not been able to devote much time to other projects and his standing contract with the Bond series has left him with virtually no time for anything else.

In an interview with Esquire, Craig called the character of Bon out on being “sexist”. He said that while he would try his best to portray the role in the least sexist way possible, the notes of sexism could not be completely eradicated from the role. He attributed this inherent sexism in Bond to the loneliness and sadness that the character felt. Craig told BBC he felt relieved leaving the franchise behind him. When asked what he would miss the most, he honestly said that the money would be the only thing he missed as the franchise left him a very rich man.

The next obvious question to arise is, who will the baton be passed to? Many names have been circling the rumour mill but that’s all they are, rumours. The most popular choice, according to speculations, is Venom star, Tom Hardy.

