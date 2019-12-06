James Bond: Popular Actors Who Have Played The Role Of The British Agent

The 1953 novel Casino Royale written by Ian Fleming created one of the most iconic characters, James Bond. Over the years several actors have played the role of the British agent. The franchise currently has over 20 films to its name and is also one of the most loved spy thrillers. Here are some of the famous actors who have played the role of James Bond.

List of Popular Actors who have played James Bond till now

Also Read | No Time To Die: Here's What We Know So Far About The Latest James Bond Movie

Barry Nelson

A little known fact about the franchise of James Bond is that it actually began on the silver screen as a live TV adaptation. Writers made changes to the original Casino Royale script for Barry Nelson to star as 007 himself. This is the reason he is the only American James Bond as compared to any other adaptation. In the series Climax! He plays an intelligence officer for the combination of both the agencies.

Also Read | James Bond: How Daniel Craig Has Nailed The Iconic Character Over The Years

Sean Connery

Sean Connery defined the iconic James Bond character throughout the world. He starred in seven Bollywood films and also initiated the popular catchphrase “Bond, James Bond”. Ian Fleming was initially sceptical of Sean’s casting but was later impressed by his performance. The author was immensely mesmerised by his performance that he went on to write the character closer to the actor’s original background.

Also Read | Monica Bellucci's Best Looks From Movies Like James Bond And Matrix

Roger Moore

He was the fifth actor to work in the Bond franchise and was active from 1973 to 1985. Roger did most of his stunts by himself which added to the thrill of watching his Bond movies among the audience. His portrayal of 007 was received with mixed reactions causing a few Bond fans to be critical.

Also Read | 'No Time To Die': New Character Posters Revealed For Latest James Bond Film

Timothy Dalton

Dalton was considered to be too young for the role of playing James Bond. Timothy Dalton was a trained actor and therefore was given another chance for the role. The reason he was given another chance was due to another popular choice of actor backing out. He appeared in two films License to kill being his most popular movie.

Pierce Brosnan

The actor who was asked to play the role of 007 but declined was Pierce Brosnan. He was finally offered the role again this time he took the character to new levels with his performance. He starred in four Bond movies. His movies saw a twist when he met a female boss.

Daniel Craig

The most recent actor to play the famous agent is Daniel Craig and he has been much appreciated by fans for his impeccable portrayal. He starred in Casino Royale which was a reboot of the original film and also rebooted his first assignment as the talented agent. He has been a part of four Bond films, Skyfall being his most popular portal of the British agent.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.