BTS Members Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know These K-pop Group Members

K-pop band BTS are one of the most-talked about artists on the planet. BTS recently released their highly anticipated album, BE. Currently the K-pop group is busy promoting this album through various virtual performances. As the group continues to deliver new music, their popularity is also growing. So if you are part of the BTS ARMY takes this BTS Quiz and figure which member is highlighted in the picture below.

BTS members quiz

1. Which BTS members’ hand is shown in the picture?

Source: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

a. J-hope

b. RM

c. V

d. Mochi

2. Which BTS member is sporting these velvet shoes?

Source: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

a. RM

b. Jimin

c. V

d. J-hope

3. Which one of the BTS members is pouting in this picture?

Source: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

a. V

b. Jin

c. Namjoon

d. Mochi

Also read | James Corden Boasts Of Being A Part Of BTS' ARMY In Front Of Prince Harry, Fans Laud Him

4. Which one of the Dynamite singers is holding this camera?

Source: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

a. Namjoon

b. Hobie

c. Jin

d. V

5. Which one of the 'Boy With Luv' singers is biting his finger in this picture?

Source: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

a. V

b. RM

c. Jin

d. Suga

6. Which one of the BTS members is clicking a picture with this camera?

Source: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

a. RM

b. Suga

c. Jin

d. Jimin

7. Can you guess which BTS members’ lips are these?

Source: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

a. Jungkook

b. Jin

c. Jimin

d. V

Also read | BTS’ V Breaking Down Over Being Bullied In School In Old Video Has Gone Viral

8. Which BTS members eyes are showed in this picture below?

Source: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

a. Suga

b. Jin

c. Namjoon

d. Jungkook

9. Which BTS members’ hair is shown in this picture?

Source: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

a. Suga

b. Jungkook

c. Jimin

d. RM

10. Which BTS member is sporting this purple hair look in this picture?

Source: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

a. RM

b. Suga

c. Jin

d. Jimin

Also read | BTS' V And Jungkook Discuss KTH1 & JJKI Mixtapes Making BTS Fandom Go Crazy

Also read | BTS Army Demands Apology After German Radio Host Makes Racist Comments On K-Pop Band

Find out how many answers you got right by look at the answers to this BTS members quiz.

1. a. J-hope

2. c. V

3. b. Jin

4. b. Hobie

5. d. Suga

6. c. Jin

7. a. Jungkook

8. c. Namjoon

9. c. Jimin

10. a. RM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.